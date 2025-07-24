Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds of people gathered in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv to lodge their protest with the Volodymyr Zelensky’s administration for passing a controversial bill tightening restrictions on its anti-corruption agencies, presenting the war-hit nation with its biggest domestic turmoil since the Russian invasion in February 2022.

Ukraine’s parliament on Tuesday passed amendments to allow the country’s general prosecutor, appointed by the president, strict control over two anti-corruption bodies – the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (Nabu) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (Sapo).

President Zelensky, whose party holds a majority in parliament, approved the amendments late on Tuesday. The changes would allow the general prosecutor to transfer cases from the agencies and reassign prosecutors.

In his nightly televised address, Zelensky said the corruption fighting agencies would continue to function "but without any Russian influence".

"It all must be cleansed," he said.

In the morning, he met officials including the heads of Nabu and Sapo and said he would unveil a new plan to fight corruption within two weeks.

"We hear society," he wrote on Telegram. "We all have a common enemy, the Russian occupiers, and the protection of the Ukrainian state requires sufficient strength of the law enforcement and anti-corruption systems, and therefore a real sense of justice."

The move has alarmed the country as this could result in granting more power to Ukraine's chief prosecutor Ruslan Kravchenko, also seen as a Zelensky loyalist, to reassign corruption probes to investigators of their preference.

Shortly after the bill was cleared in parliament, hundreds of people gathered in Kyiv carried placards to protest. Protests also broke out in other cities like Dnipro, Lviv and Odesa.

“We chose Europe, not autocracy,” read one placard by a demonstrator. Another read: “My father did not die for this.”

open image in gallery Protesters hold placards during a demonstration calling for the Ukrainian president to veto a law passed by parliament that reduces the powers of Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) in downtown Kyiv ( AFP via Getty Images )

The vote was denounced on social media as a betrayal of Ukraine’s decade-long geopolitical ambition. The protests echoed the long-standing sentiment of fighting corruption in Ukraine as critical to erasing a legacy of Russian rule.

Vladyslava Kirstyuk, 18, said memories of her childhood in occupied eastern Ukraine, after Russia's covert invasion in 2014, left a strong impression.

"I know what it means for one person to have all the power, when nothing is transparent and everything is working against you," she said. "I don't want it to be the same for us here."

open image in gallery This photograph shows a projection reading ‘Veto the law’ on a building facade during a demonstration calling for the Ukrainian president to veto a law passed by parliament that reduces the powers of Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) in downtown Kyiv ( AFP via Getty Images )

Mr Zelensky also said he had spoken to Nabu chief Semen Kryvonos and other top prosecutors.

Mr Kryvonos had urged the Ukrainian president to not sign the fast-tracked bill, which he called an attempt to "destroy" Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure.

The two agencies – Nabu and Sapo were set up in the country after the 2014 Maidan revolution toppled a pro-Russian president and set Kyiv on a Western course. They are credited for their work to tackle corruption and graft in Ukraine during the war, levelling charges against lawmakers, ministers and a former deputy head of Zelensky's administration.

“Last week, we ran an editorial warning of an anti-democratic backslide in Ukraine. Today, it’s happening in plain sight. This isn’t what our people have been fighting and dying for, and it’s devastatingly unfair to them,” said Olga Rudenko, the chief editor of Ukrainian publication The Kyiv Independent.

Ukraine is also facing backlash from anti-graft campaigners who have been alarmed since the government charged a top anti-corruption activist this month with fraud and evading military service. The move has been dubbed as political retribution by authorities for exposing corrupt officials.

Rooting out endemic corruption and graft is critical for Ukraine to join the European Union and also a key condition to receive western aid at a time the country is battered by war.

The European Union enlargement commissioner Marta Kos said she was "seriously concerned" by Tuesday's vote.

"The dismantling of key safeguards protecting NABU's independence is a serious step back," she said, adding that rule of law was at "the very centre" of EU accession talks.

The issue risks antagonising Kyiv's most loyal allies at a particularly risky time, when it is trying to smooth over the relationship with Washington, where President Donald Trump has frequently criticised Zelensky.

"Ukraine’s anti-corruption institutions are vital to its reform path. Restricting them would be a significant setback," Dutch foreign minister Caspar Veldkamp said in a post on X.

Benjamin Haddad, France's European Affairs minister, said it was not too late to reverse the decision.

Yaroslav Zheleznyak, from Ukraine's opposition Holos party, said that he and several other lawmakers would propose a bill "to overturn this big shame that was adopted and signed", and also challenge the law in the Constitutional Court.