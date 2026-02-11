Zelensky ‘planning Ukraine election and peace deal referendum in spring’ after US pressure
Announcement is set to be made on the fourth anniversary of the Ukraine-Russia war
Volodymyr Zelensky is planning to announce a spring election and a referendum on a peace deal to end the war with Russia, according to reports.
The Ukrainian president, under mounting pressure from the White House, is set to announce the election plans on 24 February, according to the Financial Times.
It comes after the United States issued a June deadline for Ukraine and Russia to finalise a peace agreement in a bid to end the four-year war.
On Friday, Zelensky said: "The Americans are proposing the parties end the war by the beginning of this summer and will probably put pressure on the parties precisely according to this schedule."
“The Americans are in a hurry,” a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Russia continues to insist on Ukraine's withdrawal from the fiercely contested Donbas region, a condition Kyiv has unequivocally rejected.
Meanwhile, the European Union says it is working on its own “sustainable peace plan” that could help force Russia’s hand and bring the war in Ukraine to an end.
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said she was "very grateful" for US diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine but that Ukraine's European allies would have to agree to any future peace agreement.
“Everybody around the table, including the Russians and the Americans, needs to understand that you need Europeans to agree (to have a peace deal)," Ms Kallas said, speaking to reporters in Brussels.
“And for that, we also have conditions. And we should put the conditions, not on Ukrainians, who have been already pressured a lot, but on the Russians.”
The foreign policy chief added that Europe needs to push for concessions from Moscow, such as limiting its armed forces.
"If they put out the maximalist demands, we should also put out the maximalist demands,” she said.
