Zelensky aides meet US diplomats for fresh Ukraine peace talks

Officials from the United States and Ukraine are currently engaged in peace negotiations aimed at resolving the war with Russia, it was confirmed on Sunday.

Secretary of state Marco Rubio, special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the US president's son-in-law, are holding discussions with a Ukrainian delegation to refine the 28-point peace plan proposed by Trump.

Rustem Umerov, Ukraine's lead negotiator and secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, shared on X: "We have clear directives and priorities: safeguarding Ukrainian interests, ensuring substantive dialogue, and advancing on the basis of the progress achieved in Geneva."

Mr Umerov added that their objective is to "secure real peace for Ukraine and reliable, long-term security guarantees."

The Ukrainian delegation includes Andrii Hnatov, the head of Ukraine's armed forces; Andrii Sybiha, Ukraine's foreign minister; and Rustem Umerov, head of Ukraine's security council, president Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov (2R) leads the Ukrainian delegation including Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Oleh Ivashchenko (L), Chief of the General Staff of Ukraine Andrii Hnatov (2L), Deputy Chief to the Head of the Defence Intelligence Vadym Skibitsky (C) and First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya (R) ( AFP via Getty Images )

U.S Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed optimism on Sunday, anticipating "more progress" from the talks with Ukrainian officials.

Speaking from Hallandale Beach, Florida, where the discussions are taking place, Mr Rubio emphasised: "This is not just about peace deals.

“It's about creating a pathway forward that leaves Ukraine sovereign, independent and prosperous and so we expect to make even more progress today."

Meanwhile, Volodymyr Zelensky will visit French president Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Monday as the Ukrainian leader finds himself in the most difficult political and military situation since Russia's invasion in 2022.

The two leaders will discuss "the conditions of a just and durable peace", following talks in Geneva and the American peace plan, the Elysee Palace said in a statement on Saturday

The peace talks come as Ukraine launched a drone strike on “shadow fleet” tankers in the Black Sea as they headed to a Russian terminal to load up with oil bound for foreign markets.

Ukraine used domestically produced Sea Baby drones to strike off the Turkish coast, prompting a rescue operation by the Turkish coast guard. All members aboard the vessels are reported to be safe.