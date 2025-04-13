Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Russian missiles struck the heart of the Ukrainian city of Sumy as residents gathered to celebrate Palm Sunday, killing at least 34 people just days after Donald Trump’s envoy met Vladimir Putin for peace talks.

Two ballistic weapons hit the city centre at about 10:15 am local time [GMT 07:15] on one of busiest church-going days of the year, destroying a bus and several cars.

Pictures from the scene showed lines of black body bags on the side of the road and bodies wrapped in foil blankets.

The dead included two children, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said in a statement. A further 117 people were wounded, including 15 children.

open image in gallery A damaged bus in Sumy on Sunday morning ( AP )

“Only filthy scum can act like this – taking the lives of ordinary people,” Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said.

“Talks have never stopped ballistic missiles and aerial bombs. What's needed is an attitude toward Russia that a terrorist deserves.”

Emmanuel Macron said that it undermined Washington-led peace talks between the two sides.

“Everyone knows this war was initiated by Russia alone,” the French president said. “And it is clear that Russia alone chooses to continue it – with blatant disregard for human lives, international law and the diplomatic efforts of President Trump.”

Sir Keir Starmer said he was “appalled” by the attack, calling it “a stark reminder of the continued bloodshed perpetrated by Vladimir Putin”.

open image in gallery A man mourns as bodies are recovered in Sumy on Sunday ( AP )

European Commission president Ursula Von der Leyen said it was “barbaric” and “even more vile as people gathered peacefully to celebrate Palm Sunday”.

She added: “Russia was and remains the aggressor, in blatant violation of international law. Europe stands with Ukraine and President Zelensky.”

Andriy Kovalenko, a security official who runs Ukraine's Centre for Countering Disinformation, noted that the strike came after a visit to Russia by US envoy Steve Witkoff for talks with top officials including Mr Putin.

“Russia is building all this so-called diplomacy ... around strikes on civilians,” he wrote on Telegram.

The head of the Ukrainian president's office, Andriy Yermak, said the strike also used cluster munitions to kill as many people as possible, although it was not immediately possible to verify the claim.

The attack on Sumy followed a deadly missile strike on Mr Zelensky's hometown of Kryvyi Rih on 4 April that killed 20 people, including nine children.

open image in gallery A severely damaged building in Sumy ( AP )

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said Ukraine had been attacking Russia “every passing day, maybe with two or three exceptions”, adding that Moscow would provide the US, Turkey and international bodies with a list of Kyiv's attacks during the past three weeks.

His Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha, contested that claim, saying on Saturday that Russia had launched almost 70 missiles, over 2,200 suicide drones and more than 6,000 guided aerial bombs at Ukraine, “mostly at civilians” since agreeing to the limited pause on strikes.

Russian forces hold the advantage in Ukraine, and Kyiv has warned that Moscow is planning a fresh spring offensive to ramp up pressure on its foe and improve its negotiating position.

Ukraine has endorsed a broader US ceasefire proposal, but Russia has effectively blocked it by imposing far-reaching conditions. European governments have accused Mr Putin of dragging his feet.

open image in gallery Service personnel carry bodies of victims away from the scene of the Palm Sunday attack ( AP )

General Keith Kellogg, Mr Trump's special envoy to Ukraine and Russia, said the Sumy attack crossed “any line of decency” and that the White House remained committed to ending the conflict.

Sumy, with a population of around 250,000 and located just over 24km (15 miles) from the Russian border, became a garrison city when Kyiv's forces launched an incursion into Russia last August that has since been largely repelled.

Elsewhere in Ukraine, a 62-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man were killed in Russian attacks on the Kherson region, local governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Sunday. Another person was killed during Russian shelling on the Donetsk region.

The mayor of the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, said a Russian strike had hit one of the city's kindergartens, shattering windows and damaging the building's facade but no casualties were reported.

Reuters and AP contributed to this report