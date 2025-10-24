Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ukrainian forces operating behind enemy lines derailed Russia’s hopes of reconnecting the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station before Vladimir Putin’s birthday earlier this month, sources have claimed.

Ukrainian sources told The Guardian that they believed Russia was trying to bring power back to the plant in time for the president’s birthday on 7 October, after it lost external power in late September.

Europe’s largest power station, which has been in Russian control since early in the invasion, was forced to operate on diesel backup generators after its last remaining external power line was severed on 23 September. Russia and Ukraine blamed each other.

But efforts to revive the plant were reportedly thwarted by Ukrainian guerrilla fighters attacking substations behind enemy lines and damaging a new connection linking it to the Russian grid via Mariupol on 6 October.

Officials said on Thursday that power to the site had finally been restored - and only by linking the plant to external power from Ukraine.

open image in gallery Russian forces captured the power station at the start of the war, but it has suffered external power losses several times since ( AFP via Getty Images )

Ukrainian energy minister Svitlana Grynchuk said that the damaged transmission line linking the plant to Ukraine’s grid had been repaired, but work was continuing on the backup line running through Russian-held areas.

Ukrainian sources told The Guardian that Russia had little choice but to repair the line running into Ukrainian territory after the attacks earlier this month.

Energoatom, Ukraine’s state nuclear operator, had warned that the backup generators were only built to run for a limited time, and could not sustain the plant’s needs over a prolonged period. A shutdown could result in a loss of control over the site’s nuclear safety systems.

Yevgeny Balitsky, the Russian-appointed governor in the region, said on Putin’s birthday that there had been power cuts across “all settlements” in the area, blaming enemy drone attacks.

Ukraine had criticised attacks near the power station on 6 October, blaming them on Russia.

open image in gallery A resident visits his flat in a building damaged by a Russian drone strike in Zaporizhzhia this week ( REUTERS )

The International Atomic Energy Agency said that a local ceasefire finally agreed by Russian and Ukrainian forces had allowed some repairs to be made this month.

“Both sides engaged constructively with the IAEA to enable the complex repair plan to proceed,” Rafael Grossi, the agency’s director general, said in a statement.

The site, once capable of powering four million homes, had lost external power nine times before the incident in September.