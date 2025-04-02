Ukrainian women take on new roles as men are drafted to war

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ukrainian women are taking jobs once reserved for men, who are being drafted to the front lines in the war with Russia - from driving tractors to working in coal mines.

Kateryna Koliadiuk - a 19-year-old Ukrainian agronomy student - spotted an ad seeking women to enrol in a tractor driving course and decided to try.

But the industrial vehicle was huge and complex, and she wasn’t sure she could operate it.

“In the beginning I was so scared. In the beginning I couldn’t do this,” she said. She now drives with authority, her manicured fingers resting at the wheel.

“We were told that women should be in the kitchen, at home with children. That is why to go and study such equipment was so scary,” she said. “But then we took care of ourselves.”

It’s part of a crucial government effort to grow an economy devastated by three years of war and address labour shortages created by the mobilisation, according to the economy ministry, which leads training programs in construction, agriculture and transport geared toward women.

open image in gallery Women work in a tunnel of a coal mine in Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“Ukrainian women are under a lot of pressure because their men are on the front line," Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said. “When the man is mobilised, the woman is mobilised with him as well."

Businesses want to hire again after the initial economic shock of Russia’s full-scale invasion, but the labour force has shrunk. About five million Ukrainians left the country and are abroad, the minister said, and another million are serving in the armed forces.

That's a lot considering about nine million Ukrainians are currently employed, she added.

Svyrydenko is Ukraine’s first female economy minister and a symbol of the rise of women in the labour force because of the war.

Before, women were mostly employed in education and health care, social protection and government service, she said. Now there's demand in the industrial and military areas.

“It is the mindset of both women and employers that is changing,” she said.

“Employers are ready to take women on the job more often, and women are ready to diversify their skills.”

open image in gallery Oksana Polischuk, 51, descendes by lift into a coal mine ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

In coal mines in Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland, women are now hired to operate machinery to keep production going. There and elsewhere, men still dominate jobs that require heavy physical labour.

Former accountant Iryna Ostanko, 37, was looking for a new job and decided to become an elevator operator at a mine in the Dnipropetrovsk region. She was inspired by her husband, who has worked at the mine for 15 years. He supported her decision.

“Before, in this place underground, there were no women at all," she said. “Women appeared here after the start of the full-scale invasion when a lot of men left to defend our country.”

Ostanko had never descended to the mine's depths of 260 meters (yards). Her training involved one month of theory and another of hands-on training.

“War is making changes, always making changes,” said Viktor Kuznetsov, the mine's head engineer.

He said the lack of qualified personnel is the main challenge, as many male workers left to join the fight. He has hired over 100 women since Russia's full-scale invasion, a drastic change.

Without them, the mine could not function, he said.

open image in gallery A woman operates an excavator during construction work in Nemishaieve, Kyiv region ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

In Kyiv region, Yulia Skitchko watched new female trainees operate excavators, her high-heeled black leather boots caked in mud.

She is the head of Alef Stroy, a construction machinery rental service. For years, she had dreamed of hiring more women. The war gave her that chance, and U.S. funding gave her the ability to train female hires. They have trained 45 women so far.

“We were told that we are crazy people, this is not possible. Women? Excavator? They will never do this,” she said. “These days, our first women who graduated from this course already have jobs and started working on building construction sites.”

Modern building equipment is easier to operate, she said, and the idea that women can't do it is a gender stereotype.

“This war has changed our women mentally, and they want to contribute to Ukraine’s rebuilding," Skitchko said. "We need to give them an opportunity to learn.”