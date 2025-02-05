Ukraine hits Russian oil depot in drone strike as 300 prisoners of war exchanged

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Ukrainian drone attack sparked a large fire at an oil depot in Russia's southern region of Krasnodar as Kyiv continues its campaign of long-range attacks on things that help drive Vladimir Putin’s war machine.

It came as Russia and Ukraine swapped 150 prisoners of war each and UK foreign secretary David Lammy met with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.

A series of drone attacks by Ukraine on Russia's energy facilities have sparked fires in recent days at a major oil refinery in the Volgograd region, as well as at the Astrakhan gas processing plant.

Veniamin Kondratyev, governor of the Krasnodar region, said that there were no injuries in the fire that was caused by falling drone debris. A team of 19 people wielding 19 items of equipment were fighting the flames, he said.

The region’s authorities later said a fire in a tank with oil product residues in the village of Novominskaya in the Kanevsky District had been “fully extinguished”

The Russian defence ministry said that four Ukrainian drones were destroyed over the Russian territory overnight, but did not mention the Krasnodar region in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

The Ukrainian military claimed responsibility for the strike and described the plant as being “involved in the supply of gasoline and diesel for the Russian occupation army”.

The governor of Russia's Astrakhan region later came under fire after telling residents of the area’s main city, which is close to a huge gas chemical complex that was attacked by Ukrainian drones this week, not to panic despite being enveloped in a cloud of natural gas.

Governor Igor Babushkin said the gas that people could smell was the result of work to restart production at the plant after it was shut down as a result of the Ukrainian attack.

Meanwhile, Mr Zelensky announced the return from Russian captivity of 150 soldiers in the latest swap between the countries. The deal was brokered by the United Arab Emirates.

“All of them are from different sectors of the front... Some of the boys were held captive for more than two years," he said on the Telegram messaging app. “Seeing them home—alive and free—is true happiness.”

Photos showed the soldiers celebrating and holding up the “V” sign for victory as they were transported back into Ukrainian territory.

open image in gallery Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky greets Britain's foreign secretary David Lammy during their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine ( AP )

Back in the capital, Mr Lammy, announced a further £55 million in financial support to help put Ukraine in the “strongest position possible”.

During his visit, the second since he became foreign minister last year, Lammy met Mr Zelensky and other government figures to discuss how Britain and international partners can continue to support Ukraine.

Mr Lammy's visit comes as Kyiv tries to establish close relations with the new administration of US President Donald Trump, who has said he wants to bring a quick end to the nearly three-year-old war with Russia.

“Our support for Ukraine remains unbreakable," Lammy said. “We are determined to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position, both in its fight against Russia and beyond.”

As part of the new financial package, £17 million will go to innovative energy projects, £10 million to help the recovery of Ukrainian businesses and £25 million to support family and community-based services, the foreign office said.

Britain has committed £977 million in support to Ukraine and the region since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of the country in February 2022. It has also committed to provide £3 billion of annual military support for as long as it is needed.