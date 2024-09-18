✕ Close Related: Ukraine’s attack is only way to force Russia to negotiating table, Zelensky aide says

Roughly one million people have been killed or injured since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began, fresh estimates from Western intelligence show.

The figure includes 80,000 Ukrainian troops killed and 400,000 wounded, according to a confidential estimate from Kyiv reported by the Wall Street Journal. Estimates of Russian casualties vary but are expected to number around 200,000 killed and 400,000 wounded.

There is no precise toll available for the war as a whole and neither Russia nor Ukraine publicly reveals how many losses they have suffered.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Tver region has cancelled schools and kindergartens this morning amid reports of a Ukrainian drone attack in the area. Russian governors from various regions reported drone activity overnight, with as many as 14 shot down in Bryansk alone.

And earlier Kyiv said it was investigating reports that Vladimir Putin’s troops had executed a Ukrainian prisoner of war with a sword, after a video purporting to show the incident appeared on social media.