Independent
Former Ukrainian politician shot dead outside American school in Madrid

Andriy Portnov was a senior aide to ousted Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovich

Alex Croft
Wednesday 21 May 2025 05:26 EDT
Comments
(The Independent)

Former Ukrainian politician Andriy Portnov has been shot and killed on Wednesday morning outside an American School in Madrid, a police source said.

Police received the call about the shooting in the affluent neighbourhood of Pozuelo at 9:15am (8:15 UK time) local time, the Madrid police said, without identifying the victim.

Radio station Cadena SER said the man was taking his children to the school when he was shot.

Mr Portnov was a senior aide to Ukraine's former president Viktor Yanukovich who was ousted in 2014.

This is a breaking story. More follows...

