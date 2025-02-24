Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ukraine has offered an olive branch to Donald Trump’s administration by suggesting it is close to signing a minerals deal with the US on the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

The deputy prime minister of Ukraine said her country was in the “final stages” of thrashing out a deal – seen by Washington as repayment for military aid – as world leaders including Canada’s Justin Trudeau and EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen separately gathered in Kyiv to meet Volodymyr Zelensky.

As a UN resolution was passed condemning Putin’s war – despite opposition from the US and North Korea – Zelesnky said he hoped that the conflict could “finish this year”.

Mr Trump also talked up the possibility of a deal, telling reporters: "It looks like we're getting very close.”

He also hinted that Putin may have dropped his opposition to European peacekeepers in Ukraine as part of a potential peace settlement. "Yeah, he will accept it," Mr Trump said. "I have asked him that question. Look, if we do this deal, he's not looking for world war."

Mr Trump was speaking ahead of a meeting at the White House on Monday with Emmanuel Macron. The French president will be followed in just a matter of days by Sir Keir Starmer. The prime minister has been in close touch with Macron over the need to accelerate an increase in defence spending and to ensure the US remains part of any future security assistance to Ukraine as an essential “backstop”.

The apparent softening of Ukraine’s approach on minerals came as there was a clear effort among European leaders to show fulsome support for Zelensky and Ukraine.

“Russia does not hold all the cards in this war,” Starmer said at the opening of a gathering of leaders in Kyiv aimed at boosting support for Ukraine.

( EPA )

The optimistic language on a deal with the US initially came from Olha Stefanishyna, who is responsible for Ukraine’s European and transatlantic relationships. She posted on X: “Ukrainian and US teams are in the final stages of negotiations regarding the minerals agreement.

“The negotiations have been very constructive, with nearly all key details finalised,” she said in a post that was taken down on social media for several hours before being reinstated.

The details of the draft offer reportedly guarantee Ukrainian sovereignty which had been an issue with earlier Trump proposals. These had said nothing about the future security for Ukraine but demanded it raise $500 billion in pay-back for money spent by the US in defence of the country.

Zelensky said on Sunday that he could not sign the Trump deal: “I will not sign what ten generations of Ukrainians will have to pay back.”

Under Ukrainian law any deal would need to be ratified by Ukraine’s parliament, but the Ukrainian deputy PM said: “We hope that both US and UA leaders might sign and endorse it in Washington the soonest to showcase our commitment for decades to come”.

Zelensky’s rejection of the original deal presented in Kyiv by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent led to Trump dismissing the democratically elected president as a “dictator” which caused consternation among Ukraine allies in Europe.

On Sunday, Bessent said the administration’s minerals plan was to create a US-Ukraine partnership, calling it a “win-win.”

Zelensky has argued that the US grants to Ukraine were not debts that should be repaid, but in establishing a commercial presence in Ukraine for the US, underpinned by a written agreement, he hopes to give Trump an incentive to continue to support the fight against Russian forces on his territory.

So far Trump has insisted that there would be no future membership of Nato for Ukraine and that Kyiv should give up hope of reclaiming all the territory it has lost so far to Russia, as part of a future peace agreement.

Russian military thrusts on the eastern front especially around Pokrovsk and with the intent of taking control of Donetsk province entirely have been largely held back.

Ukrainian military claims have been echoed by analysts at the Institute for the Study of War which said that Russia’s latest attacks had meant it “paid an exorbitant price in manpower and equipment losses that Russia cannot sustain in the medium term for very limited gains”.