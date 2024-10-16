Ukrainian men dragged away outside Kyiv nightclubs and restaurants by army recruiters

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Footage has emerged purportedly showing Ukrainian military recruitment officers raiding restaurants, bars and a concert hall in Kyiv in search of men not registered for conscription.

Officers positioned outside the doors of the capital city’s Palace of Sports were seen carrying out checks as people left a concert by Ukrainian rock band Okean Elzy on Friday night, local media and witnesses reported.

Some men appeared to struggle and claim their innocence as they were forcibly held or dragged away.

Restaurants, shops and bars were also raided including Goodwine, a shopping centre, and Avalon, a popular restaurant, as officers pursued those whose military registration documents were not in order.

Under Ukraine’s martial laws, men aged between 25 and 60 are eligible for conscription, while men aged between 18 and 60 are not allowed to leave the country.

Due to a shortage of soldiers, in April, Ukraine reduced its mobilisation age from 27 to 25.

New legislation passed also states that those eligible for military service must put their information into an online system or face penalties.

A 27-year-old man said he saw officers speaking to the men in Kyiv, but “didn’t see anything super aggressive”.

“That inner state of always being in danger, it’s back again,” he told AP reporters, explaining the fear of being drafted for men.

Raids were also conducted in Kharkiv and Dnipro, Associated Press reported.

Emergency services search through scorched rubble in the Mykolaiv region after Russian strikes overnight on Tuesday ( Ukraine emergency ministry press )

Ukraine’s leaders are attempting to bolster its forces as Russia continue its gradual advance in key areas on the eastern frontline.

Kyiv is straining to hold back Russia’s military might, especially in the eastern Donetsk region, and appear not to have the manpower or weaponry to launch its own offensive.

Though Russia’s gains have been incremental, its steady forward movement appears to be slowly adding up as the Ukrainians are pushed backwards.