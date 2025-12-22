Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ukraine said it was battling an attempted Russian breakthrough in the Sumy region on Sunday and that Moscow had forcibly removed 50 people from a border village.

Ukraine’s human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets accused Russian forces of abducting around 50 mostly elderly Ukrainian civilians into Russian territory. The forcible relocation of civilians is considered a war crime and crime against humanity.

In a statement on Telegram, Lubinets said Russian forces illegally detained the residents of the village of Hrabovske on Thursday, before moving them to Russia on Saturday.

Lubinets said he contacted Russia's human rights commissioner, requesting information on the civilians' whereabouts and conditions, and demanding their immediate return to Ukraine.

Ukraine's public broadcaster Suspilne and the Ukrainska Pravda news outlet said Russian forces entered Ukrainian territory on Saturday night in the area of the village of Hrabovske.

“Fighting is currently ongoing in the village of Grabovske,” Ukraine’s joint taskforce said on Sunday, adding that their troops were “making efforts to drive the occupiers back into Russian territory”.

While fighting in Ukraine has consistently been most intense in the east, Russia has also moved to secure a foothold in several villages in the northern region of Sumy in recent months. Towns in the region have also been subjected to increased shelling.

Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy military administration, said that officials had begun evacuating residents of border villages who had earlier declined to be moved. He did not identify the affected places but urged residents of border areas to agree to evacuate.

On Saturday, Russian forces continued offensive operations in Sumy but made no confirmed territorial gains, the Institute for the Study of War said in an update.

With fighting also reported in Kharkiv, Russia is likely deliberately targeting previously quiet parts of the frontline in order to give an artificial impression that it is making widespread gains, the US-based think tank monitoring the war said on Sunday night.

“Russian forces are conducting a new cognitive warfare campaign through limited cross-border attacks across a broad part of the previously dormant northern frontline in Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts,” it said.

The Kremlin wants to convince the West that frontlines across Ukraine are collapsing and that Kyiv should concede to all of Russia’s demands, the ISW said.

“ISW continues to assess that the frontlines in Ukraine are not in danger of rapid collapse and that a Russian victory is not inevitable,” it added.