Soldiers under bombardment in eastern Ukraine say peace still feels far away

In a Ukrainian dugout, where the constant thunder of Russian weapons sends dirt raining from the ceiling and black plastic lining the walls slips, soldiers express profound scepticism about peace talks. Amid the regular blasts from glide bombs and artillery shells, forcing them underground except to fire their M777 howitzer, the prospect of an end to the conflict feels remote.

On the Eastern Front, there is no indication the war will conclude anytime soon. Diplomatic efforts, soldiers believe, are too far removed from the brutal reality of the battlefield to yield results. Their doubt stems from what they perceive as months of unfulfilled US promises to swiftly end the war.

Recent suggestions by Donald Trump of "swapping of territories", coupled with media reports implying Ukrainian troops might abandon the Donetsk region – a territory they have defended inch by inch for years – have only deepened the confusion and rejection among the fighting forces.

open image in gallery Ukrainian soldiers from air-defence unit of 59th brigade fire at Russian strike drones in Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Few believe the current talks can end the war. More likely, they say, is a brief pause in hostilities before Russia resumes the assault with greater force.

“At minimum, the result would be to stop active fighting — that would be the first sign of some kind of settlement,” said soldier Dmytro Loviniukov of the 148th Brigade. “Right now, that’s not happening. And while these talks are taking place, they (the Russians) are only strengthening their positions on the front line.”

On one artillery position, talk often turns to home. Many Ukrainian soldiers joined the army in the first days of the full-scale invasion, leaving behind civilian jobs. Some thought they would serve only briefly. Others didn’t think about the future at all — because at that moment, it didn’t exist.

In the years since, many have been killed. Those who survived are in their fourth year of a grueling war, far removed from the civilian lives they once knew. With mobilization faltering and the war dragging on far longer than expected, there is no one to replace them as the Ukrainian army struggles with recruiting new people.

The army cannot also demobilize those who serve without risking the collapse of the front.

That is why soldiers wait for even the possibility of a pause in hostilities. When direct talks between Russia and Ukraine were held in Istanbul in May, the soldiers from 148th brigade read the news with cautious hope, said a soldier with the call sign Bronson, who once worked as a tattoo artist.

open image in gallery Ukrainian servicemen of the 148th artillery brigade rest in a dugout at the frontline in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Months later, hope has been replaced with dark humor. On the eve of a deadline that U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly gave Russia's Vladimir Putin — one that has since vanished from the agenda amid talk of a meeting in Alaska — the Russian fire roared every minute for hours. Soldiers joked that the shelling was because the deadline was “running out.”

“We are on our land. We have no way back,” said the commander of the artillery group, Dmytro Loviniukov. “We stand here because there is no choice. No one else will come here to defend us.”

Dozens of kilometers from Zaporizhzhia region, north to the Donetsk area, heavy fighting grinds on toward Pokrovsk — now the epicenter of fighting.

Once home to about 60,000 people, the city has been under sustained Russian assault for months. The Russians have formed a pocket around Pokrovsk, though Ukrainian troops still hold the city and street fighting has yet to begin. Reports of Russian saboteurs entering the city started to appear almost daily, but the military says those groups have been neutralized.

Ukrainian soldiers of the Spartan brigade push through drills with full intensity, honing their skills for the battlefield in the Pokrovsk area.

Everything at the training range, only 45 kilometers (28 miles) from the front, is designed to mirror real combat conditions — even the terrain. A thin strip of forest breaks up the vast fields of blooming sunflowers stretching into the distance until the next tree line appears.

One of the soldiers training there is a 35-year-old with the call sign Komrad, who joined the military only recently. He says he has no illusions that the war will end soon.

“My motivation is that there is simply no way back,” he said. “If you are in the military, you have to fight. If we’re here, we need to cover our brothers in arms.”

For Serhii Filimonov, commander of the “Da Vinci Wolves” battalion of the 59th brigade, the war’s end is nowhere in sight, and current news doesn’t influence the ongoing struggle to find enough resources to equip the unit that is fighting around Pokrovsk.

“We are preparing for a long war. We have no illusions that Russia will stop," he said, speaking at his field command post. "There may be a ceasefire, but there will be no peace.”

open image in gallery A Ukrainian National Guard serviceman of 3rd brigade «Spartan» runs through a tree line during a training not far from the frontline on Pokrovsk direction, Ukraine, on Friday, August 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Filimonov dismisses recent talk of exchanging territory or signing agreements as temporary fixes at best.

“Russia will not abandon its goal of capturing all of Ukraine,” he said. “They will attack again. The big question is what security guarantees we get — and how we hit pause."

A soldier with the call sign Mirche from the 68th brigade said that whenever there is a new round of talks, the hostilities intensify around Pokrovsk — Russia’s key priority during this summer’s campaign.

Whenever peace talks begin, "things on the front get terrifying,” he said.