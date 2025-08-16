A quick look back at this week’s biggest stories

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Here is a look back at the top stories of the week, if you're looking for a quick recap — as well as our best photo galleries and some stories away from the headlines.

— Trump and Putin meet about Ukraine

A much-anticipated meeting between the U.S. and Russian leaders on Friday ended without agreement on a ceasefire or a broader deal about the war in Ukraine.

Read our analysis of the meeting in Alaska, and here is our story about reactions as they were coming in Saturday morning. You can also look at a report from the frontlines in Ukraine, where the defenders face big challenges. And watch an unusually animated President Putin respond to a shouted question from a reporter in Alaska.

— Federal intervention in Washington, DC

The Trump administration attempted to take control of the police force of the nation's capital, partially retreating on Friday after the city's leadership sued. The administration also deployed National Guard units in the district, saying it's to reduce crime.

Read the latest developments and what the crackdown means to many homeless people living in the city. Here is our analysis of fears that the intervention in DC may be a template for what Donald Trump intends for the nation's other cities as well. This story sums up the week's developments.

— Floods in India and Pakistan, and the war in Gaza

Hundreds of people have died in flash floods in the mountainous districts of the two South Asian nations, caused by cloudbursts. Scientists say climate change is a contributing factor. A collection of some of our best photos is here.

And in Gaza, hunger continues, now exacerbated by a lack of adequate drinking water as the Israeli government announces a settlement project that “buries the idea of a Palestinian state”.

— Away from the headlines

If you want content away from the top stories, you mustn't miss the lost and found wallet of a Michigan autoworker, the ‘Frankenstein bunnies’ of Colorado, and the dwindling octopus populations of Spain's seas. Also, bugs have become popular pets in Japan.

For our best visual journalism, look at the photos of the week, people celebrating the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in Kabul, Shiite Muslims in Iraq marking Arbaeen, and Zimbabwe taxi drivers showing off their love of Premier League soccer.