Royal Navy intercepts Russian warship and tanker as Moscow steps up activity

A British patrol ship intercepted a Russian corvette and tanker after shadowing them through the English Channel, the Ministry of Defence confirmed on Sunday. This incident highlights a notable 30 per cent increase in Russian naval activity around UK waters over the past two years.

Within the last fortnight, the patrol vessel HMS Severn tracked the Russian corvette RFN Stoikiy and the tanker Yelnya as they navigated the busy shipping lane. The Severn subsequently handed over its monitoring duties to an unidentified Nato ally off the coast of Brittany.

In a broader context, Britain has also deployed three advanced Poseidon surveillance aircraft to Iceland. This forms part of a wider Nato mission, dedicated to patrolling for Russian ships and submarines across the North Atlantic and Arctic regions.

open image in gallery In this undated aerial photo released by the United Kingdom Ministry of Defence, HMS Severn, lower section, is seen tracking the Russian corvette RFN Stoikiy off the UK coast. (United Kingdom Ministry of Defence via AP)

The news comes just days after Defense Secretary John Healey told reporters that the Russian spy ship Yantar had aimed lasers at the pilots of surveillance aircraft monitoring its activities off the coast of Scotland. Britain described the Yantar’s actions as “reckless and dangerous,” adding that Britain was ready to respond to any incursions into its territory.

“My message to Russia and to Putin is this: We see you. We know what you’re doing,’’ Healey said on Wednesday.

The Russian Embassy in London responded to Healey’s comments by accusing the British government of “whipping up militaristic hysteria,” adding that Moscow has no interest in undermining the U.K.’s security.

Healey issued the warning as he made the case for increased defense spending a week before the government releases its new budget. Even though Prime Minister Keir Starmer has pledged big military spending increases in light of threats from Russia, China and Iran, the government is facing tough tradeoffs as it eyes tax increases and spending cuts to close a multi-billion-pound shortfall in its finances.