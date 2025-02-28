Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Germany’s likely next chancellor, Friedrich Merz, has questioned Nato’s future, shifting from his pro-US stance to advocating for stronger European cooperation.

His stance has sparked debate over whether Europe should reduce its dependence on the US, particularly as President Donald Trump presses Nato allies to increase defense spending to 5 per cent of GDP.

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who is in Washington to visit the president, has pledged to raise the UK’s defence spending to 2.5 per cent – a move welcomed by the White House but deemed insufficient by Mr Trump, who is urging allies to double their commitments.

When we asked for your views, some readers argued for full European military independence, while others warned of the risks and suggested a gradual transition away from Nato. Some even called for cutting ties with the US entirely, accusing it of becoming unreliable.

Here’s what you had to say:

US dependence

Does the cost of going it alone outweigh continuing to be so dependent on the US? Probably not… Maybe increasing the spend on defence is the cheaper option? However, Trump's approach is of real concern, as he seemingly makes strategic decisions without all the information and without engaging his partners. He does get people speaking, but are they having a joined‐up conversation?

mooty

Diverging US and European priorities

I suggest that events will decide the matter. Trump made it very clear in his delegation's vote the other day at the UN that he is not going to express solidarity with other Nato members from time to time.

Foreign policy objectives are diverging and have been for some time. The US is increasingly concerned with China, its expansion, and its threats to US interests in Asia. It is clear now that Europe's priority will be security on its own continent.

There will probably be a formal split in due course. Hopefully, the US will not become hostile to European interests, but simply take less interest. There has long been an isolationist tendency in the US.

49niner

Defence for dominance

Under NATO, Europe exchanged 'cheap' defence for American dominance over European foreign policy. Well, American foreign policy has now taken a direction that is unacceptable to European views, and they have made it clear that they will not contribute to the defence of European security and freedom. So there is no real Nato cooperation left.

America has also been granted a substantial payment via the purchase of American military hardware that will also be no longer necessary.

RebootedyetagainHans2

Europe self-defence is feasible

Considering that for all intents and purposes the US has already stepped away from Nato, I think we should acknowledge that reality and stop trying to get the US back on board. The Bruegel think tank wrote that Europe could defend itself without US help, provided it mobilised 300,000 more troops. Increasing defence expenditure to 3.5 per cent of GDP (€250bn extra per year) would cover these and other costs. According to the think tank, this is economically feasible and far less than the amount of money that had to be mobilised to recover from the Covid crisis.

Real European

A win-win

High time Europe stood up for itself; essentially, Nato with Ukraine replacing the US. Defence spending within Europe would have hugely beneficial effects on our economies – to the detriment of the US military industrial complex. So, a win-win for Europe. The US is clearly no longer a reliable partner, so stop finding excuses, ignore the critics, and get it done!

blackdog10

Europe must unify militarily

Yes, Europe needs to be able to stand alone militarily. Looking at the big picture, China will soon be the major superpower. The USA is declining with its inward-looking approach. Russia has declined already, and has not been a superpower for many years and is nearly irrelevant. Europe must unify and strengthen into an economic and military superpower to stand on the world stage.

RJM

United in defence

Trump is only demanding European countries increase defence spending so that they'll buy more weapons from the USA. Europe needs to call his bluff, increase spending, and then boost EU defence manufacturing instead of buying from the US.

While it's doing that, Europe needs to be able to defend itself in the new world order. European leaders should be coming together politically and militarily to build a European Federation that would have one of the largest and certainly best-equipped military forces in the world. Europe combined already has the second-highest defence spending after the US and more military personnel than the US. It wouldn't be difficult to build a European military command to take the place of the US in Nato.

It could take political decisions that would strengthen its hand while having enough military power to back it up. The EU can continue to deal with trade and economics for its members, even ending freedom of movement and handing border control and migration back to sovereign countries to control as they need. That would also cut off the right at their knees and keep Trump and Putin out of European politics.

Trump gets what he wants, the UK is back in its rightful place in Europe, Europe becomes stronger and the right are pushed out. What's not to like?

Tabbers

Free from American dominance

It is the US under Trump that is moving away from Europe. America's priorities, according to the president, are elsewhere. So be it. Europe and the UK must take this as an opportunity to free themselves from American dominance and set their own defence and intelligence priorities, to reflect Europe's needs rather than those of the US. Our leaders, especially the British ones who seem obsessed with the mythical "special relationship", must understand that countries don't have friends; they have allies, and alliances are never permanent.

Danilov

Cut ties with the USA

Wake up, folks! Today's America is behaving as an enemy that wants our NHS for profit, the wealth of our friends (like Ukraine), our own democracy, our belief in international institutions, our safety from adulterated food, and who knows what next? Our allies are in Europe. We should cut ties with the USA and block the likes of Trump and Musk from addressing our people.

Simplesimon

Buy time approach

Try to set aside emotion.

1. Europe and the US served a mutual need in WWII. Threats from Europe and the East – as is the case now. Nato cut the cost of peace for the US by containing Russia. That persisted until 2025. All treaties change over time, sometimes for the better, sometimes not.

2. For personal political reasons, Trump scorned that. What brought about Nato exists again – Trump's reaction is different and he's not ideological.

Our position is:

A, we'd like to do without him as well, but we cannot – he's not a good guy to have on your side.

B, we need a 'buy time' approach at least until we can do without him, which we can. Reason: Russia doesn't like fighting; it likes flattening, and Europe is too big. So, just like domestic upheaval, find a 'buy time' answer that may develop in a European context. Steer a wide course around America and Russia.

Simonthehopeful

Dangling like a puppet

Trump and Putin are apparently playing games with Ukraine (and, by inference, Europe). Trump states America will not be part of any peacekeeping force in Ukraine (except to guard "his" minerals), but says Putin is agreeable to the idea of European peacekeepers.

Now, Putin and/or his mouthpieces are saying that such a peacekeeping force is unacceptable to Russia.

Putin has been dangling Trump like a puppet for some time now, letting Trump boost his own ego with unsubstantiated "look at me and what I've done" statements, and then cutting the rope.

Europe (and not just the EU) and the UK need to work together on military matters as they have in the past (joint fighter planes, etc.), and most of the time the results are as good as, if not better than, the American options.

We need Europe and the UK to stand up to both Trump and Putin by telling them what to do with their "sale" of Ukraine to the highest bidder.

My thanks also to Tabbers' comment about Europe's combined military levels being second only to the USA, but we don't apparently have the required amount of working equipment available.

ChrisMcN

Expand European defence production

Europe could build a joint defence based on existing Nato structures. No need to boot the US out or change anything, just leave things in place and build on them. But, starting yesterday, Europe needs to expand its defence production capability – aircraft, tanks, artillery, ships, ammunition. And even the unthinkable: more nuclear weapons, so as to provide a credible deterrent.

The UK needs independent nuclear weapons, even if it has to rely on Typhoons to deliver them. And it's high time Germany pulled its weight in defence (encouraging signs from Merz), including acquiring and being prepared to use nuclear force.

oldnuff

Some of the comments have been edited for this article for brevity and clarity. You can read the full discussion in the comments section of the original article here.

