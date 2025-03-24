Nine journalists detained after covering protests against Turkish mayor’s arrest
The arrest has ignited the largest protests the country has seen in 10 years
Nine journalists have been detained after covering protests against the jailing of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu overnight, according to the Journalists Union of Turkey.
Mr Imamoglu, a key political rival of President Tayyip Erdogan, was jailed pending trial on corruption charges.
The move has ignited the largest protests Turkey has seen in over a decade.
Despite bans on public gatherings in numerous cities, demonstrations continued for a fifth consecutive night on Sunday.
While the reason for the journalists' detentions remains unclear, their arrests coincide with the escalating tensions surrounding Mr Imamoglu's case.
His imprisonment is widely regarded as a political move to remove a major contender from the next presidential race, currently scheduled for 2028.
The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) has labelled the court decision as politically motivated and undemocratic, urging widespread protests.
The Turkish government denies any political influence in the investigations, maintaining the independence of the courts.
Mr Imamoglu himself has denounced the charges as "unimaginable accusations and slanders".
In an address to the demonstration in Istanbul's Sarachane district in front of the municipality building, CHP leader Ozgur Ozel said on Sunday that they would continue the protests until Imamoglu is released.
An Agence France Presse (AFP) staff photographer is among the detained journalists, the union said in a post on X.
The prosecutor’s office said the court decided to jail Mr Imamoglu on suspicion of running a criminal organisation, accepting bribes, extortion, illegally recording personal data and bid-rigging.
A request for him to be imprisoned on terror-related charges was rejected although he still faces prosecution. Following the court’s ruling, Mr Imamoglu was transferred to Silivri prison, west of Istanbul.
Alongside Mr Imamoglu, 47 other people were also jailed pending trial, including a key aide and two district mayors from Istanbul, one of whom was replaced with a government appointee. A further 44 suspects were released under judicial control.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments