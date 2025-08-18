Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The free world’s most celebrated president is showing some mettle in agreeing to a meeting with the leader of the free world. When Volodymyr Zelensky walks into the Oval Office on Monday, he knows he’s risking another ambush.

The Ukrainian president is prepared to gamble that he’ll get another White House schoolyard bullying session, because there’s a slim chance that Donald Trump may finally have tired of being played by the Kremlin.

It is now conceivable, just, that Trump is prepared to consider security guarantees for Ukraine that reflect Nato’s Article 5, which could mean that if Ukraine signed up to a peace deal then its long-term future sovereignty and security would be protected, by force of arms, by allies including the US.

Giorgia Meloni, the Italian prime minister, spoke with Trump and went public with the idea (that had been hers in the first place) suggesting that the US president had bought into the concept.

open image in gallery Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin were unable to agree a deal when they met in Alaska on Friday ( Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images )

"The crucial point remains security guarantees to prevent new Russian invasions, and this is the aspect where the most interesting developments were recorded in Anchorage," Meloni said.

Meloni said Trump had highlighted an earlier Italian proposal for security guarantees for Ukraine "inspired by Nato's Article 5”.

"The starting point of the proposal is the definition of a collective security clause that would allow Ukraine to benefit from the support of all its partners, including the USA, ready to take action in case it is attacked again," said Meloni.

After his Friday summit with Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Trump said that the two presidents were close to an agreement. He didn’t mention “peace” or a “ceasefire” and admitted that there’s no deal until there is a full deal.

Sources have since confirmed to The Independent that Putin demanded that Ukraine give Luhansk and Donetsk provinces to Russia in return for a “freeze” on the front lines elsewhere.

Zelensky, they said, would seek “clarity” on the proposal - which could only be agreed after a referendum in Ukraine.

“We had an extremely productive meeting and many points were agreed to. There are just a very few that are left. Some are not that significant. One is probably the most significant, but we have a very good chance of getting there,” Trump said.

That “one” significant sticking point with Russia might well be that Ukraine and Europe have persuaded Trump that there can be no enduring peace for Ukraine if a ceasefire, or peace deal, is just a pause in fighting while the Kremlin prepares for a renewed conflict.

Putin’s demand that Ukraine cede two provinces in return for a pause in the killing are certain to be rejected by Europe and Ukraine as they make no commitment to ending Putin’s long-term desire to take the rest of the counrty.

So far this year Trump has echoed and accepted almost all of Russia’s conditions for peace. He has endorsed Putin’s demand that Ukraine can never join Nato. He has accepted that Moscow should keep the Ukrainian lands it has already captured. He has blamed the west for provoking the war with Russia in the first place and has even questioned the legitimacy of the Zelensky presidency itself.

open image in gallery A Ukrainian soldier prepares to fire a howitzer towards Russian positions on the front line near near Kharkiv earlier this week ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Diplomatic sources very close to the European and Ukrainian talks, which followed the Trump-Putin meeting, said that while there was relief that Trump now understood the need for Ukrainian security guarantees.

But details of how it would work – and what concessions Ukraine would be asked to make, are critical. “The question is – how can, or will, this work?” one senior source said.

If, on arrival in the Oval Office, Trump tells him to accept that he must give away Ukraine’s east, including Crimea, forever abandon fantasies of joining the EU and Nato and hold elections while his country is occupied (all Russian demands) – then any “security guarantees” will be meaningless. They will have been part of a Russian effort to see Zelensky enfiladed in the White House, as he was in February.

Europe’s leaders know this. They have moved fast to wrap Zelensky in diplomatic armour.

"We are clear that Ukraine must have ironclad security guarantees to effectively defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity. We welcome President Trump's statement that the US is prepared to give security guarantees. The Coalition of the Willing is ready to play an active role. No limitations should be placed on Ukraine’s armed forces or on its cooperation with third countries. Russia cannot have a veto against Ukraine’s pathway to EU and NATO,” they said.

The leaders – Sir Keir Starmer, France’s Emmanuel Macron, Italy’s Giorgia Meloni, Germany’s Friedrich Merz, Finnish president Alexander Stubb, Polish prime minister Donald Tusk, European Council President Antonio Costa and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen – are warning Trump that, whatever Putin may have told him, he risks a permanent breach with Europe if he stays in the Kremlin’s camp.

Zelensky has reiterated these principles and that there can be no talks about Ukraine, without Ukraine.

Trump has said he understands this. But his instincts remain with Putin. Worse still is that while the US president is narcissistic and peevish, which makes him easily manipulated by Putin. But he deeply, personally, resents Zelensky.

Both are former television stars. But Ukraine’s president is perceived as the embodiment of his nation’s heroism. Trump is seen as a dangerous joke on the international stage. When they meet again in the White House on Monday it’s unlikely trump will contain his righteous jealousy.