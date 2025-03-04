Why Zelensky must repair his relationship with Donald Trump

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Experts say Volodymyr Zelensky has few options but to repair his relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump after last week’s disastrous Oval Office row.

On Monday, Trump directed a “pause” to U.S. assistance to Ukraine - just days after he berated the wartime leader for what he perceived as insufficient gratitude for the more than $180 billion in military aid the U.S. has sent to Kyiv since Russia invaded three years ago.

The heated conversation that played out live on television will almost certainly stick with Zelensky for the rest of his presidency, if not his life.

A White House official said Trump is focused on reaching a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia and wants Zelensky “committed” to that goal.

Now Ukraine's future could depend on whether the president can repair this relationship.

American officials have said that they want an apology from Zelensky, who has maintained his cool in public appearances since the episode and leaned into European support while also rebuffing calls from U.S. officials to resign. He has even expressed optimism about continued U.S. support.

As European partners rally around Zelensky, Western officials in Kyiv acknowledge that the durability of any peace plan will depend on U.S. military backing.

Zelensky has said he is still ready to sign a lucrative minerals deal with Trump that could be the first step toward a ceasefire. Since Friday's confrontation, there has been communication between Ukraine and the administration but not between the two presidents.

open image in gallery Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the Securing our Future Summit on Ukraine and European security

Meanwhile, Trump is scheduled to address Congress on Tuesday with a speech that will offer him an opportunity to outline his vision for ending the war.

“I’m sure that this situation will pass, and there are more important things ahead. And if we all continue to be constructive, then, I think, we will have a positive result,” Zelensky told reporters Sunday after a meeting of European leaders in London.

“Positive — if my understanding here is correct — positive is when we are bringing peace for Ukraine closer, all of us.”

Signing the deal with the Trump administration for a portion of Ukraine’s natural resources would have paved the way for more agreements on the future of American military aid and the terms of an armistice with Russia. Now all of that is uncertain.

Saving the U.S.-Ukraine relationship

Oleksandr Kraiev, an analyst at the Kyiv-based Ukrainian Prism foreign policy think tank, said the first step to salvaging U.S-Ukraine relations is “to re-establish personal contacts with Trump’s people and with Trump himself,” even though ”it will be hard psychologically."

“Yes, the situation is quite dire. We see a lot of bad prognosis,” he said. “It’s not an apocalyptic scenario for us. The relations can be reestablished, not because Ukrainian diplomacy is far superior or because Zelensky is a great communicator, but because there is still an economic interest for Trump here in Ukraine.”

“As for saving the relationship,” Zelensky told reporters over the weekend: “I think our relationship (with the U.S.) will continue because it’s more than a relationship of one moment or another. We have to be open.”

Ukraine is “ready to continue the dialogue," he said. “We want to count on new aid.”

U.S. officials have called for Zelensky to express gratitude for U.S. support, something the Ukrainian president has regularly done since the full-scale invasion began early in 2022.

“America is a democracy. The president is not the only power. Congress matters. Voters matter. Mass media and public opinion. We should work with them,” Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandr Merezhko said.

Leaning into Europe

Europe has stepped into the gap left by the deepening Ukraine-U.S. rift. But a ceasefire plan crafted by European powers will still require U.S. support to be effective.

“All is not lost. There is a chance that a deal could still be done, but it’s much less likely than it was,” said Ben Barry, a military expert at the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

A French-British plan to deploy European contingents in Ukraine “should include the presence of the United States of America in one way or another” Zelensky said, adding that the U.S. could contribute air, ground or intelligence support.

open image in gallery Prime Minister Keir Starmer, center, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, left, and France's President Emmanuel Macron meet to discuss Ukraine ( AFP or Licensors )

Boosting support to Ukraine in the event that the U.S. withdraws aid would come at a great cost to the continent, Barry said.

Europe could provide arms and ammunition directly to Ukraine and could put the European defense and industry on a war footing, he said. “That would cost Europe a lot of money. Whether it’s got the political resolution to do that, we would see.”

Calls for Zelensky to resign

Zelensky has rebuffed resignation calls from some U.S. officials, saying only the Ukrainian people can decide who leads them.

Amid the criticism, there are no signs in Ukraine of public discussion about Zelensky stepping down.

“If Zelensky had behaved differently or if there had been an interpreter, of course, it would have been a slightly different story,” said Oleksandr Khara, director of the Center for Defense Strategies.

But David Novak, a 23-year-old Ukrainian cook, said what most Ukrainians were thinking. He said he was “shocked” by the Oval Office exchange and said he understood that Zelensky "is doing his best, and that he is holding on.”

In Ukraine, the White House blowup sparked yet another surge of unity, as many in the country interpreted the remarks from Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance as a personal affront while Zelensky expressed an opinion widely shared among Ukrainians — that Russia cannot be trusted to keep ceasefire promises.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted a selection of photos on Instagram of Ukrainians wearing military fatigues, blood-soaked medical scrubs and firefighting gear — all symbols of the war — with the slogan “Ukrainians have their suits.” The campaign is in response to a question posed to Zelensky in the Oval Office about why he was not wearing a suit.

In response to U.S. Sen. Lindsay Graham’s call that he resign, Zelensky told reporters: “I can give (Lindsay Graham) citizenship in Ukraine and he will become a citizen of our country. And then his voice will start to gain weight, and I will hear him as a citizen of Ukraine on the topic of who must be the president.”