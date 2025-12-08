US official visits Greenland amid Trump’s takeover bid

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kenneth Howery, the new U.S ambassador to Denmark, is visiting Nuuk this week for his first trip to Greenland, meeting officials from the island and Denmark.

This follows strained US-Danish relations due to Donald Trump’s interest in acquiring the territory.

The US embassy confirmed the visit on Instagram Monday, sharing a photo of Mr Howery with Greenland’s Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt, stating: "Excited to be in Greenland for the annual Joint Committee meeting between the U.S. and Greenland with Denmark."

Greenland’s government said Saturday that these Joint and Permanent Committee meetings, alternating between Greenland and the U.S, provide a forum for civilian and military cooperation, including the American military presence on the strategically located island.

Ms Motzfeldt added in a statement: "These committee meetings are designed to promote direct dialogue and cooperation with the United States on several areas of both civilian and military importance."

Washington argues that Greenland, a Danish sovereign territory, is vital for U.S security and its ballistic missile early-warning system, as the shortest route from Europe to North America runs via the island.

"Trust and respect are the foundation of any partnership, and it is no secret that the past year has been challenging," Motzfeldt added.

Denmark's foreign ministry declined to comment on who would participate from Denmark.

Both the Danish and Greenland governments have ruled out ceding the resource-rich island to U.S. control, although Denmark has acknowledged neglecting the territory's military capabilities.

The world’s largest island, 80 per cent of which lies above the Arctic Circle, is home to about 56,000 mostly Inuit people who until now have been largely ignored by the rest of the world.

Trump wants to make sure that the U.S. controls this mineral-rich country that guards the Arctic and North Atlantic approaches to North America.