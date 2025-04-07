Trump tariffs send shockwaves through Swiss chocolate industry ahead of Easter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Swiss chocolate makers face a bittersweet Easter season, grappling with soaring cacao prices and new US import tariffs.

The Trump administration's recently announced tariffs have sent shockwaves through Swiss industries, from chocolate to watches, though many are adopting a wait-and-see approach.

At Geneva's Festichoc chocolate festival, the new tariffs were a topic of discussion, but the overall mood remained positive.

Julie Jammes, marketing manager for Canonica, a Geneva chocolatier with three San Francisco stores, said, "We’re waiting a little longer, but it’s clearly a shock for us."

Canonica has yet to decide on a course of action.

The Swiss government is also taking a cautious approach, despite the 31 per cent tariffs imposed on Swiss goods – significantly higher than the 20 per cent levied on EU exports.

The government has expressed concern about the potential impact on key Swiss industries, including chocolate, watches, cheese, and coffee capsules. The coming months will reveal how these tariffs will ultimately impact Swiss businesses and their relationship with the US market.

open image in gallery 31 per cent tariffs have been imposed on Swiss goods ( AP )

“An increase in trade tensions is not in Switzerland’s interests. Countermeasures against US tariff increases would entail costs for the Swiss economy, in particular by making imports from the USA more expensive,” the government said last week, adding that the executive branch “is therefore not planning to impose any countermeasures at the present time”.

The government said Swiss exports to the United States on Saturday were subject to an additional 10 per cent tariff, and another 21 per cent beginning Wednesday.

The United States is Switzerland’s second-biggest trading partner after the EU – a 27-member-country bloc that nearly surrounds the wealthy Alpine country of more than 9 million – and US-Swiss trade in goods and services has quadrupled over the last two decades, the government said.

The Swiss government said Switzerland abolished all industrial tariffs on January 1, 2024, meaning that 99 per cent of all goods from the United States can be imported into Switzerland duty-free.

The atmosphere remained bubbly at Festichoc, where eager shoppers nibbled chocolate squares and ogled at chocolate Easter bunny and egg sculptures at the annual gathering in the Geneva town of Versoix.

Ms Jammes expressed hope that the “loyal clientele” in the United States would remain faithful, but she said “I put myself in the consumer’s shoes” and realised a pocketbook pinch might dissuade many shoppers.

open image in gallery Visitors taste different sorts of chocolate at the International Salon des Chocolatiers et du Chocolat in Geneva

“I don’t see why I would pay $45 tomorrow for a box (of chocolates) that I’d pay $30 for today,” she said Saturday. “It’s still a very complicated issue.”

The Swiss chocolate industry association Chocosuisse has expressed its disappointment over the Trump tariffs, even though it can still count on the domestic market: The Swiss are among the world's top consumers of chocolate, scarfing down more than 10 kilograms (22 pounds) per year.

“It is completely incomprehensible that Switzerland is targeted by these tariffs,” Chocosuisse said, adding that it was taking the situation “very seriously” and decried how the US measure “hits our businesses hard and represents a heavy burden that will weigh on exports to the United States”.

Philippe Pascoet, a chocolatier from Geneva, lamented a sharp increase in cocoa prices over the last six months, and said the U.S. market has always been tricky for smaller producers.

“Trump now has wanted to impose taxes on imported products. But it has always been complicated to send chocolate to the United States, just for sanitary reasons," he said.

“They want to control what is imported into their country. So even people who used to order chocolate from us online often found it blocked at customs.”