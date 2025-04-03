EU leaders condemn Trump’s ‘catastrophic’ tariffs as trade war opens up

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Spain’s prime minister has led European leaders in condemning Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs.

Pedro Sanchez, whose country sells large amounts of car parts, steel and chemicals to the US, described the move to bring in reciprocal tariffs on imported goods from the EU as “unintelligent” and “a return to 19th-Century protectionism”.

Mr Trump’s tariffs set a baseline tariff of 10 per cent on all goods coming to the US - but many countries saw the percentage rise further, such as China which was landed with a 34 per cent tariff.

Imported goods from the European Union - which was second on a list Mr Trump displayed for tariffs at his press conference on Wednesday night - were made subject of a 20 per cent levy.

It followed the White House imposing 25 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminium, as well as cars and parts, imported to the US.

On Thursday, EU leaders reacted with disappointment as they faced questions on how they would respond to protect their economies.

“This tariff attack by the US administration makes no distinction between friends and enemies, it doesn't discriminate based on ideology or trade balance; it's against everyone and everything,” said Mr Sanchez.

open image in gallery Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez called Trump’s tariffs ‘unintelligent’ during a speech on Thursday ( AFP via Getty Images )

Spain’s comments were the latest in a string of condemnations from EU leaders which included a sharp rebuke from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who said consequences “will be dire for millions of people”.

Manfred Weber, president of the bloc’s largest party, EPP, said: "To our American friends, today isn't liberation day - it's resentment day. Donald Trump's tariffs don't defend fair trade; they attack it out of fear and hurt both sides of the Atlantic. Europe stands united, ready to defend its interests, and open to fair, firm talks.”

Leaders react to tariff ‘attack’

German chancellor Olaf Scholz urged Europe to provided a united response.

“The recent tariffs decision by the US resident is in my view fundamentally wrong and it is an attack on a trade system that has created prosperity all round the world, itself an American achievement,” he said.

“We want cooperation, not confrontation, and will defend our interests. Europe will respond united, strong and proportionately to this decision.”

The country’s economic minister Robert Habeck went a step further. He said: “Donald Trump buckles under pressure... and this pressure must now be exerted from Germany, from Europe.”

open image in gallery Irish taoiseach Micheal Martin said the tariffs were ‘deeply regrettable’ ( Brian Lawless/PA Wire )

French prime minister Francois Bayrou was more guarded. He said: “It's an immense difficulty for Europe. I think it's also a catastrophe for the United States and for US citizens.”

Ireland’s taoiseach Micheal Martin also spoke out against the “deeply regrettable” tariffs. The country’s goods exports to the US surged by a third to £60 billion last year, while its imports from the US fell to £19bn.

“I strongly believe that tariffs benefit no one. My priority, and that of the government, is to protect Irish jobs and the Irish economy,” he said.

Leaders of Sweden, Finland and Italy all emphasised that efforts must be made to avoid a trade war.

“We will do everything we can to work towards an agreement with the United States, with the goal of avoiding a trade war that would inevitably weaken the West in favor of other global players,” Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni said.

The reciprocal tariffs are set to come in this weekend, giving the world’s leaders just days to respond.