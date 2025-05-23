Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Yulia Navalnaya has said Donald Trump’s negotiations with Russia on Ukraine are making Vladimir Putin “feel stronger”.

The Russian activist and widow of the late Russian dissident Alexei Navalny said Trump speaking to the Russian president “like they’re equal” is making him more powerful.

She made the remarks while speaking at a sold-out event with Alastair Campbell at Wales’ Hay Festival on Friday, which The Independent is once again partnering with.

“Putin is crime person he is a kind of mafia boss. He kills people. He started the war,” Ms Navalnaya said when asked how she felt about Trump’s involvement in Ukraine peace talks.

“Trump - you can like him or not - but he’s an elected president of a big country. He participated in real elections, he won these elections.

“But all of these negotiations happening like they’re equal gives Putin - who is a tyrant - more power.

“I’m sure it was very difficult for Putin and that he suffered a lot during these last few years because nobody would have been meetings with him.

“He was just sitting in Moscow scared to go anywhere because he was at war and he could be arrested somewhere.

“But now all of these negotiations have given him again more power. I’m absolutely sure Putin now feels more strength and like he can do whatever he wants because he feels people want to speak with him, people want to negotiate with him.”

She added: “Trump promised to stop this war and he’s trying to show that he’s capable of doing it. But it’s very difficult in the end to do it with a person who promises something that you can’t trust.”

Ms Navalnya’s late husband was arrested in 2021 after returning to Russia and had been serving sentences totalling more than 30 years on a number of charges, which were widely rejected by the international community.

His death was announced by Russian authorities on 16 February 2024 while serving time in a “special regime” penal colony in central Russia. The 47-year-old had reportedly fallen unwell after a walk, before losing consciousness.

Ms Navalnaya has previously claimed Putin is responsible for Mr Navalny’s death and today revealed how she found out about her husband’s death through a news story.

“I was at Munich Security Conference just at regular meetings in my hotel room just preparing. Then I just opened [my phone] and it was written, ‘Alexei Navalny dead in prison’,” adding she had seen false headlines about her husband being dead in media at least once before.

Since her husband's death, Navalnaya has vowed to continue his fight. Last July, Russia issued an arrest warrant for Ms Navalnaya herself, over accusations she has participated in an “extremist” group.

She described her late husband as “courageous, funny and the was best man in the world” after walking in to a standing ovation at the event to discuss his book “Patriot”.

When asked if she hoped Russia would be a democracy one day at the end of the talk, she replied simply: “Of course.”

Spread over 11 days, the 38th spring edition of the annual cultural event is set in Hay-on-Wye, the idyllic and picturesque "Town of Books".

The Independent has partnered with the Festival once again to host a series of morning panels titled The News Review, where our journalists will explore current affairs with leading figures from politics, science, the arts and comedy every morning.