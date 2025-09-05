Trump’s undermining Europe’s new world order - much to Putin’s glee

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Vladimir Putin has lost no time in warning that he’d attack foreign troops stationed in Ukraine as part of a peace deal he has no intention of signing while Donald Trump continues to undermine Europe’s defences.

Speaking in Vladivostok, Putin - who claims Ukraine’s intent to join Nato is the reason his forces invaded - said: “If some troops appear there, especially now, during military operations, we proceed from the fact that these will be legitimate targets for destruction.”

His words came less than 24 hours after French president Emanuel Macron announced there were now 26 countries in the “coalition of the willing”, which includes the UK, who were prepared to deploy forces to Ukraine.

But, critically, they would only be there as part of a reassurance force to prevent Russia from agreeing a peace deal, only to then rearm and reinvade. There is no European and British plan to send forces into Ukraine before a full-fledged peace deal has been done.

No peace deal is on the table. But Europe is trying to build a new order, outside the chaos caused by Trump. Its every move, though, is dogged by the Oval Office.

open image in gallery Vladimir Putin speaking in Vladivostok on September 5 ( AP )

Russia has so far refused to negotiate even a ceasefire with Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky, claiming (among other things) that he lacks political legitimacy. The truth is he was elected by a landslide in democratic elections and is now head of a government under martial law.

Trump has repeatedly signalled that he is frustrated by the Kremlin’s rejection of real peace efforts yet he gave Putin, who has been indicted as a war criminal, a fly-past and red carpet treatment at a recent summit in Alaska.

He may have imposed minor tighter economic sanctions against Russia during this administration, but Ukraine has seen US military aid slashed to zero and faces a continuous threat that the Pentagon will also cut off its intelligence feed.

Now the FT has reported that funds for two programmes to support countries on the frontline with Russia, notable the Baltic nations, are being cut by Trump and there will be no more money after September next year.

Trump has struck some $228 million for Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania, off his budget for future military spending and a Pentagon programme is also being cut, slashing $1.9 billion for east European countries’ defence against Russia.

As the war grinds on, Trump has broadly accepted Putin’s view that Ukraine and Nato provoked the invasion on Kyiv. He has also ruled out any US forces in Ukraine as part of any future force alongside the “coalition of the willing”.

open image in gallery Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron, and US President Donald Trump attend a meeting with European leaders in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 18, 2025 ( AFP/Getty )

No fan of the structures of international and humanitarian law, Trump has said it is likely that Russia would hold most or all of the territory it has captured in Ukraine – a violation of international law.

On top of that, he has hosted Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is also an ICC-indicted alleged war criminal, in Washington.

And this week he gleefully released a video of the killing of 11 alleged drug traffickers who were killed, or “smoked” as Pete Hegseth, the secretary of defence put it, by a US missile in international waters.

“There’s more where that came from,” Trump.

Targeting people on suspicion of involvement in criminal acts that pose no clear danger to a US citizen or even an ally, is breathtaking. It is forbidden under international law and US military codes.

The White House says the dead were “narco-terrorists”. But the US has waged a “war on drugs” in south and central America for years without using extrajudicial executions.

open image in gallery Donald Trump shared video of a missile strike killing 11 people on a boat that officials claim was carrying drugs from headed toward the United States ( White House )

They are, however, a favoured tactic of Russia’s intelligence agencies. But they at least pretend they’ve not been involved in the use of nerve agents, radioactive poisons, and in tossing Putin’s critics off balconies.

Trump, his secretary of defence and his secretary of state Marco Rubio have said that the US will continue attacks against alleged drug smugglers.

The US does not recognise the jurisdiction of the ICC and has already placed Karim Khan, the ICC’s prosecutor, under sanctions because of the court’s indictment of Netanyahu.

But it is likely that the court will investigate and could even bring charges against US cabinet members and the military for their actions against the speed boat killings and any future operations.

A US president facing such an investigation will further undermine America’s place in Europe – and that suits Putin just fine.