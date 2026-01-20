Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
Trump threatens 200% tariff on ‘French wines and champagnes’ in response to Macron snub

‘I'll put a 200% tariff on his wines and champagnes, and he'll join, but he doesn't have to join’

France intends to decline the invitation to join the initiative, at this stage, a source close to Macron said on Monday
U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to impose a 200% tariff on French wines and champagnes. He claimed the move would compel French President Emmanuel Macron to join his 'Board of Peace' initiative, which aims to resolve global conflicts.

When asked by a reporter about Macron saying he will not join the board, Trump said, "Did he say that? Well, nobody wants him because he will be out of office very soon."

"I'll put a 200% tariff on his wines and champagnes, and he'll join, but he doesn't have to join," Trump said.

France intends to decline the invitation to join the initiative, at this stage, a source close to Macron said on Monday.

Trump originally proposed establishing the Board of Peace when he announced last September his plan to end the war in Gaza. But an invitation sent to world leaders last week outlines a broad role ending conflicts globally.

US President Donald Trump has committed to hitting the UK and European allies with tariffs (Leon Neal/PA)
A draft charter sent to about 60 countries by the U.S. administration calls for members to contribute $1 billion in cash if they want their membership to last more than three years, according to the document seen by Reuters.

On Tuesday French President Emmanuel Macron told U.S President Donald Trump that he could set up a meeting after Davos in Paris on Thursday afternoon, according to screenshots of messages sent by Macron to Trump that were posted by the U.S. president on Truth Social.

Macron also invited Trump to have dinner in Paris on Thursday, according to the screenshots.

Trump's reply, if any, was not part of the screenshot. The White House did not respond to a request for comment

Governments reacted cautiously on Sunday to Trump's invitation, a plan that diplomats said could harm the work of the United Nations.

On Monday, Trump also said he has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to be a member of the peace board. "He's been invited," Trump said.

