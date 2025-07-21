Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two individuals, identified by Belgian authorities as members of the Israeli army, were questioned by police at a music festival in Belgium over allegations of serious violations of international humanitarian law in Gaza.

The Federal Prosecutor's Office in Brussels confirmed the questioning in a statement on Monday.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry, however, offered a different account, stating that an Israeli citizen and an Israeli soldier, both on vacation, were taken in for interrogation and released shortly afterwards. The ministry confirmed that Israeli authorities are "dealing with this issue and are in touch with the two."

The discrepancy between the Belgian prosecutor's description of "two Israeli army members" and the Israeli Foreign Ministry's reference to "one civilian and one soldier" remains unclear. The current whereabouts of the two individuals who were questioned have not been immediately disclosed.

The case was hailed as a “turning point in the global pursuit of accountability” by a Belgium-based group called the Hind Rajab Foundation, which has campaigned for the arrest of Israeli troops it accuses of war crimes and crimes against humanity. The group was named for a young girl who Palestinians say was killed early in the war by Israeli fire as she and her family fled Gaza City.

open image in gallery Smoke and flames erupt from an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, Monday, July 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Israel says its forces follow international law and try to avoid harming civilians, and that it investigates allegations of wrongdoing.

In a written statement, the prosecutor's office said that the two army members — who were in Belgium for the Tomorrowland festival — were questioned after the office received legal complaints on Friday and Saturday from the Hind Rajab Foundation and another group. The prosecution office requested the questioning after an initial assessment of the complaints “determined that it potentially had jurisdiction.”

The Hind Rajab foundation said it filed its complaints along with the rights group Global Legal Action Network.

The decision to question the two Israelis was based on an article in Belgium's Code of Criminal Procedure that went into force last year and grants Belgian courts jurisdiction over acts overseas that are potentially governed by an international treaty, in this case the 1949 Geneva Conventions and the 1984 United Nations convention against torture, the prosecution statement said.

“In light of this potential jurisdiction, the Federal Prosecutor’s Office requested the police to locate and interrogate the two individuals named in the complaint. Following these interrogations, they were released,” the statement said, without elaborating.

It said it was not providing any further information at this stage of its investigation.

open image in gallery Israeli soldiers with their tanks gather at a position near the border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, 01 January 2024 ( EPA )

The news in Belgium came as the U.N. food agency accused Israel of using tanks, snipers and other weapons to fire on a crowd of Palestinians seeking food aid, in what the territory’s Health Ministry said was one of the deadliest days for aid-seekers in over 21 months of war.

The death toll in war-ravaged Gaza has climbed to more than 59,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. Its count doesn’t distinguish between militants and civilians but the ministry says more than half of the dead are women and children. The ministry is part of the Hamas government, but the U.N. and other international organizations see it as the most reliable source of data on casualties.

Since forming last year, the Hind Rajab Foundation has made dozens of complaints in more than 10 countries to arrest both low-level and high-ranking Israeli soldiers.

“We will continue to support the ongoing proceedings and call on Belgian authorities to pursue the investigation fully and independently,” the group said in a statement. “Justice must not stop here — and we are committed to seeing it through.”