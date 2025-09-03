Tenerife tourists warned as island prepares to activate largest ever volcano drill

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tourists travelling to Tenerife have been issued a warning ahead of the island’s largest ever volcanic drill, after tremors were recorded last week.

It comes after small earthquakes from Mount Teide, Spain’s highest peak, were recorded at a depth of one kilometre, and another at surface level last Thursday, according to Canarian Weekly.

The drill will involve cooperation between emergency services, the military, scientists, and other organisations, including the Red Cross, who will act out the scenario of an eruption.

As part of the drill, Tenerife residents will receive an alert on their phone and many will have to evacuate their homes. It is expected to take place from September 22 to 26.

Emergency services, military, scientists, and Red Cross are working together to simulate the eruption (File picture) ( Getty/iStock )

Rosa Dávila, the president of Cabildo de Tenerife, the island’s council, said the drill was not a result of the recent earthquake activity around the island, and had been planned for some time. The volcano last erupted in 1909.

She said: "This is a brave decision calling for calm because the risk is not going to disappear.”

Ms Dávila also told Tenerife Weekly: “I believe this drill will raise awareness and ensure that people understand we live on volcanic islands. We must be prepared.

“This is not about alarming the public, but rather about preparing, educating, and involving them in a culture of prevention, with real exercises that enhance their understanding of the situation.”

The drill is a first of its kind in the Spanish municipalities, however, similar exercises have taken place in Italy’s Stromboli, and Sicily.

Blanca Delia Pérez, Minister of Security, Emergencies and the Natural Environment, said: "Tenerife had to take a giant step in this area, which is why we have designed a map of logistical points of action and support and mobility structures have already been created for the areas that could potentially be affected by a possible volcanic eruption."

The Canary Islands have experienced extreme weather events in recent years.

The archipelago has seen wildfires ripping through its dry climate, often exacerbated by the strong winds that come off the Atlantic Ocean.

In 2023, Tenerife experienced the worst wildlife for 40 years, tearing through the beloved holiday island as more than 12,000 people were evacuated from their homes.