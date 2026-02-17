Historic Italian theatre destroyed in major fire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A historic 19th-century theatre in Naples has been gutted by a fire that spread from a nearby apartment block, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The Teatro Sannazaro, located in the affluent Chiaia district, suffered extensive damage as its domed roof collapsed and its plush stalls and gilded boxes were devastated.

Naples fire commander Giuseppe Paduano described the scene, stating: "Very little of the theatre remains." He added: "Inside there are still some small hotspots that we will extinguish shortly.

“As for the causes, it's still too early to say."

The blaze, which is thought to have originated in an adjacent apartment building before rapidly engulfing the theatre, is currently believed to have been accidental, according to Naples Mayor Gaetano Manfredi.

Residents said choking smoke had cloaked the neighbourhood from dawn and 22 families had to be evacuated from surrounding buildings. Four people were taken to hospital after inhaling smoke, but there were no reports of deaths or serious injury.

Manfredi, arriving at the scene, called the loss of the theatre "a great sorrow" and "a deep wound" to the city's history and culture.

Firefighters remain outside the historic wood-framed theatre to fully extinguish the fires and clean the area, with police officers also present at the scene.

The theatre opened in 1847 and has hosted many of Italy's most famous actors and playwrights. Its current programme mixes classical musical recitals with visiting stage productions.

"We will do everything we can to help the owners rebuild," he said, adding that the central government would also contribute to the reconstruction.

open image in gallery A fireman at the entrance of the historic wood-framed Teatro Sannazaro damaged in a fire in Naples, Italy ( REUTERS )

Three decades ago, fire destroyed Venice's famed Fenice opera house. It reopened in 2003 after a major rebuilding effort.

In 1991, the Teatro Petruzzelli in the southern city of Bari was also destroyed in a blaze. It only reopened in 2009.

Both those fires were caused by arson.