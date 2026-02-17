Historic Italian theatre destroyed in major fire
Four people were taken to hospital after inhaling smoke
A historic 19th-century theatre in Naples has been gutted by a fire that spread from a nearby apartment block, officials confirmed on Tuesday.
The Teatro Sannazaro, located in the affluent Chiaia district, suffered extensive damage as its domed roof collapsed and its plush stalls and gilded boxes were devastated.
Naples fire commander Giuseppe Paduano described the scene, stating: "Very little of the theatre remains." He added: "Inside there are still some small hotspots that we will extinguish shortly.
“As for the causes, it's still too early to say."
The blaze, which is thought to have originated in an adjacent apartment building before rapidly engulfing the theatre, is currently believed to have been accidental, according to Naples Mayor Gaetano Manfredi.
Residents said choking smoke had cloaked the neighbourhood from dawn and 22 families had to be evacuated from surrounding buildings. Four people were taken to hospital after inhaling smoke, but there were no reports of deaths or serious injury.
Manfredi, arriving at the scene, called the loss of the theatre "a great sorrow" and "a deep wound" to the city's history and culture.
Firefighters remain outside the historic wood-framed theatre to fully extinguish the fires and clean the area, with police officers also present at the scene.
The theatre opened in 1847 and has hosted many of Italy's most famous actors and playwrights. Its current programme mixes classical musical recitals with visiting stage productions.
"We will do everything we can to help the owners rebuild," he said, adding that the central government would also contribute to the reconstruction.
Three decades ago, fire destroyed Venice's famed Fenice opera house. It reopened in 2003 after a major rebuilding effort.
In 1991, the Teatro Petruzzelli in the southern city of Bari was also destroyed in a blaze. It only reopened in 2009.
Both those fires were caused by arson.
