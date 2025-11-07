Taiwan's vice president calls for closer EU ties in rare address to international lawmakers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Taiwan's deputy leader urged the European Union to boost security and trade ties with the self-governing island and support its democracy in the face of growing threats by China, in a rare address to a group of international lawmakers in Brussels on Friday.

“Peace in the Taiwan Strait is essential to global stability and economic continuity, and international opposition against unilateral changes to the status quo by force cannot be overstated,” Vice President Bi-Khim Hsiao told lawmakers assembled for a China-focused conference in the European Parliament building.

While Hsiao did not formally address the whole EU Parliament — the European trade bloc does not have formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan — her visit was still likely to draw ire from Beijing.

“In an era marked by increasing fragmentation, volatility and rising authoritarianism, this gathering affirms something vital that democracies, even when far apart, are not alone,” she added to a standing ovation in a small chamber of the European Parliament.

Hsiao also called on the lawmakers from countries including Germany and Spain to collaborate more on trusted supply chains and AI technology with Taiwan, the island off China’s east coast that Beijing claims as part of its territory and says must come under its rule.

EU members, like most countries including the United States, have no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan and follow a “One China” policy. But the EU and Taiwan share common democratic values as well as close trade ties, and the bloc of EU members opposes any use of military force by China to settle its dispute with Taiwan.

Hsiao also drew parallels between Taiwan suffering cyberattacks and having its undersea internet cables cut by China, and hybrid attacks faced by European nations since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Europe has defended freedom under fire, and Taiwan has built democracy under pressure," she said.

She said that China's disruptions of global supply chains — a likely reference to Beijing's throttling of rare earth exports to the EU earlier this year — should push Brussels to forge with Taiwan “a reliable technology ecosystem rooted in trust, transparency and democratic values” like they already have for semiconductor sales.

China routinely states that Taiwan’s independence is a “dead end” and that annexation by Beijing is inevitable. China’s military has increased its encircling of Taiwan’s skies and waters in recent years, holding joint drills with its warships and fighter jets on a near-daily basis near the island.

Last month Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te vowed to accelerate the building of the air defense system “T-Dome,” or Taiwan Dome, and boost defense spending to reach 5% of Taiwan’s GDP by 2030 amid growing security concerns.

Hsiao's visit was part of a conference organized by the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, a global group of hundreds of lawmakers who want to strengthen coordination on China-related policy and lobby for unified international action on key China challenges.

Some 50 lawmakers from about two dozen countries attended Friday’s event in Brussels.

The trip and speech were kept under wraps because of high security concerns after reports that Chinese agents plotted to ram Hsiao's car during her visit to the Czech Republic in March 2024, when she was vice president-elect. Czech officials later said Chinese agents had followed Hsiao and planned to intimidate her physically.

Hsiao said at the time that the Chinese Communist Party's “unlawful activities” will not intimidate her from “voicing Taiwan’s interests in the international community.”

China and Taiwan split during a civil war that brought the Communist Party to power in China in 1949. The defeated Nationalist Party forces fled to Taiwan, where they set up their own government.

__

Hui reported from London.