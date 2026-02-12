Switzerland to vote on capping its population at 10 million

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Switzerland is set to hold a vote on a proposal to cap the country's population at 10 million, the latest bid by the top right-wing party to limit immigration.

Proponents of the initiative, led by the anti-immigration Swiss People's Party that has the most seats in parliament, have tallied enough petition signatures to put the issue on national ballots on June 14, the government announced Wednesday.

Passage could trigger a new showdown with the rich Alpine country’s European neighbors.

The federal statistics office says Switzerland had 9.1 million people as of the end of the third quarter of 2025.

Traditionally, people born abroad have made up about 30% of that in recent years. Most have come from European Union countries. Some have taken Swiss citizenship.

open image in gallery For years, the party — known as SVP by its German-language acronym — has sought to curb a rise in migration into the rich Alpine country with mixed results ( AP )

The proposal would enshrine into law rules that Switzerland's permanent resident population — both Swiss citizens and foreigners with residency papers — must not exceed 10 million before 2050.

If the population reaches 9.5 million before then the government would take steps to limit it such as through measures on asylum, family reunification, residency permit issuance and renegotiating international agreements.

The idea, proponents say, would be to help protect the environment, natural resources, infrastructure and the social safety net from strains of population growth.

The vote is part of Switzerland’s direct democracy that gives voters a direct say in policymaking, usually four times a year, through the ballot box.

For years, the party — known as SVP by its German-language acronym — has sought to curb a rise in migration into the rich Alpine country with mixed results. Many other Western countries have seen rising anti-immigration sentiment too.

Critics — across much of the rest of the political spectrum — say the proposal oversimplifies a complex issue: namely that Switzerland benefits from its ties to its neighbors, especially four bordering EU countries Austria, France, Germany and Italy.

For example, they say Switzerland often relies on foreign workers at hospitals, hotels, construction sites and universities, and any such restrictions on migration and free movement of people would violate Switzerland’s existing international commitments.

Switzerland is part of Europe's Schengen zone, created over four decades ago, that today brings together some 29 countries that allow visa-free circulation. Most are European Union members: Switzerland, as well as Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein are not. The area brings together some 450 million people.