At least eight injured as tram derails and crashes into pizzeria in Sweden
Accident occurred in Gothenburg on country’s west coast
A tram derailed in southwestern Sweden on Thursday night and crashed into a pizzeria, injuring several people, according to local police.
Preliminary reports suggested that at least eight were injured.
The incident occurred at the intersection of Kungsportsavenyn and Vasagatan in Gothenburg on the country’s west coast.
Police, ambulance crews, rescue teams, and Gothenburg Tramways were actively responding to the scene of the accident, local media reported.
A wide section of the area was cordoned off in the wake of the accident and tram traffic along the affected route suspended.
Authorities have started investigating whether serious carelessness caused the accident and injuries.
More follows
