Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

At least eight injured as tram derails and crashes into pizzeria in Sweden

Accident occurred in Gothenburg on country’s west coast

Maroosha Muzaffar
Friday 20 June 2025 01:34 EDT
Comments
(REUTERS)

A tram derailed in southwestern Sweden on Thursday night and crashed into a pizzeria, injuring several people, according to local police.

Preliminary reports suggested that at least eight were injured.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Kungsportsavenyn and Vasagatan in Gothenburg on the country’s west coast.

Police, ambulance crews, rescue teams, and Gothenburg Tramways were actively responding to the scene of the accident, local media reported.

A wide section of the area was cordoned off in the wake of the accident and tram traffic along the affected route suspended.

Authorities have started investigating whether serious carelessness caused the accident and injuries.

More follows

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in