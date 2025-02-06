Watch live: Police give update on Sweden school shooting as new details about suspect emerge
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Watch live as police in Sweden hold a press conference on Thursday (6 February) following a deadly shooting at a school campus in Örebro.
The gunman who massacred 10 people at the school campus has been identified as 35-year-old Rickard Andersson by Swedish media.
Details continue to emerge about Andersson, who reportedly changed into green military gear in a school toilet before carrying out the shooting at Risbergska School, then turning the gun on himself.
Relatives described Andersson to Aftonbladet as an unemployed recluse who lived a solitary life. He had reportedly been jobless for the past decade.
Andersson had received a licence for four hunting rifles, and documents from the Swedish National Service Agency show he had been told repeatedly he was not eligible for military service after he came of age, it added.
A police source confirmed the name to Reuters news agency.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments