Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Swedish police on scene of deadly shooting at Örebro school

Holly Patrick
Wednesday 05 February 2025 01:50 EST
Comments
Close

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.

At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

Watch live from Sweden on Wednesday (5 February) as police continue to investigate a mass shooting at the Risbergska School in Örebro, some 125 miles west of Stockholm.

Eleven people were killed on Tuesday. Police said the gunman was believed to be among those who died and a search for other possible victims was continuing at the school.

Local police chief Roberto Eid Forest said the gunman was not previously known to the police and has no suspected links to gangs or terrorism.

Teachers and students described hearing gunshots as they barricaded themselves in classrooms or ran for shelter after the alarm was raised on campus.

Maria Pegado, 54, a teacher at the school, said a person opened the door to her classroom and shouted to everyone to get out."I took all my 15 students out into the hallway and we started running," she said.

"Then I heard two shots but we made it out. We were close to the school entrance. I saw people dragging injured out, first one, then another. I realised it was very serious.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in