Man accused of selling sex with his wife to at least 120 men
If convicted, he could face between two to 10 years in jail
A man Sweden is suspected of selling sex with his wife to at least 120 men.
The prosecutor in charge of the case said the man, who is in his 60s, has been in custody since October after the woman reported the incidents to police.
Investigators have been preparing criminal charges of aggravated procurement and believe the husband ruthlessly exploited his wife on a large scale.
The couple have not been identified.
Prosecutors spoke publicly on Monday for the first time about the total number of men believed to be involved. The man has denied any wrongdoing.
Prosecutor Ida Annerstedt declined to discuss coercion in the case or comment on whether the wife was drugged during the sex.
Swedish law criminalises buying sex and procuring it, but does not criminalise the selling of sex by sex workers, who are considered exploited victims.
If the husband is convicted of aggravated procuring, he could face a prison sentence of two to 10 years.
Two men believed to have purchased sex with the woman have been charged and more suspects will likely be charged, the prosecutor said. They face up to a year in prison if convicted.
The purchase of sexual services without physical contact, via the internet, is also criminalised in Sweden.
Ms Annerstedt said the indictment against the husband will be brought on March 13, with the trial expected to start soon after.
