More than 20 killed in brutal Palm Sunday missile attack on Ukrainian city of Sumy
Russia's missile attack killed at least 20 civilians in Sumy, according to the acting mayor
A Russian missile strike has devastated the Ukrainian city of Sumy, claiming the lives of more than 20 people, including five children, on Palm Sunday.
Two ballistic missiles struck the city centre around 10:15am as residents prepared for the religious holiday.
Videos circulating on official channels depict a horrific scene of bodies strewn amidst debris and smoke, a stark contrast to the peaceful Palm Sunday observances.
Acting Mayor Artem Kobzar expressed the city's grief, stating, "On this bright Palm Sunday, our community has suffered a terrible tragedy. Unfortunately, we already know of more than 20 deaths."
Initial investigations by the Prosecutor General's Office confirm at least 21 fatalities and 34 injuries, with five children among the victims. The attack marks a grim escalation of violence in the ongoing conflict.
A map of Sumy in Ukraine:
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that rescue efforts were ongoing and said “dozens” had been killed in the double missile attack.
“According to preliminary information, dozens of civilians were killed and wounded. Only filthy scum can act like this — taking the lives of ordinary people,” he said.
Zelenskyy also called for a global response to the attack. “Talks have never stopped ballistic missiles and aerial bombs. What’s needed is an attitude toward Russia that a terrorist deserves,” he said.
The strike comes less than a day after Russia and Ukraine’s top diplomats accused each other of violating a tentative U.S.-brokered deal to pause strikes on energy infrastructure, underscoring the challenges of negotiating an end to the 3-year-old war.
The two countries’ foreign ministers spoke at separate events at the annual Antalya Diplomacy Forum, a day after U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff met with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss peace prospects.
“The Ukrainians have been attacking us from the very beginning, every passing day, maybe with two or three exceptions,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, adding that Moscow would provide the U.S., Turkey and international bodies with a list of Kyiv’s attacks during the past three weeks.
His Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha, fiercely contested that claim, saying Saturday that Russia had launched “almost 70 missiles, over 2,200 (exploding) drones, and over 6,000 guided aerial bombs at Ukraine, mostly at civilians,” since agreeing to the limited pause on strikes.