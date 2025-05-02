Several injured after car drives into crowd of pedestrians in Stuttgart
Authorities in Germany say a vehicle slammed into a group of pedestrians in the southwestern city of Stuttgart, injuring several people, some of them seriously
Several people have been injured after a vehicle crashed into a crowd of pedestrians in Stuttgart.
Emergency services responded to reports of a collision involving multiple people outside Olgaeck underground train station in the southwestern German city at around 5.50pm on Friday (May 2).
While the Stuttgart fire department referred to the event as an “accident” in a post on the social media platform X, police said it was too early to determine the cause.
According to news agency dpa, the incident happened at an above-ground subway stop in downtown Stuttgart. The driver who was behind the wheel of the dark-colored Mercedes vehicle was arrested, a police spokesperson told reporters.
Several people have been injured, with some individuals sustaining serious injuries.
An investigation is currently underway, and the area was cordoned off as emergency responders, police and forensic specialists examined the scene.
Traffic restrictions are in place in the city centre, with Charlottenstrasse shut between Charlottenplatz and Alexanderstrasse.
Witnesses were being interviewed, and subway service through the area was suspended.
Photos from the scene showed plastic gloves, blankets and bags scattered on the ground near the SUV.