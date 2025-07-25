Ukraine says Starlink’s huge global outage hit military communications

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ukrainian military Starlink systems were down for two and a half hours overnight, a senior commander confirmed, as part of a global disruption to the satellite internet provider.

Ukraine's forces heavily rely on thousands of SpaceX's Starlink terminals for battlefield communications and drone operations, proving resistant to espionage and signal jamming throughout three and a half years of fighting Russia's invasion.

Starlink's biggest international outage on Thursday, caused by an internal software failure, knocked tens of thousands of users offline.

"Starlink is down across the entire front," Robert Brovdi, the commander of Ukraine's drone forces, wrote on Telegram at 10:41 p.m. (1941 GMT) on Thursday.

open image in gallery An antenna of the Starlink satellite-based broadband system donated by Elon Musk in Izyum, Kharkiv region on 25 September, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine ( Getty Images )

He updated his post later to say that by about 1:05 a.m. on Friday the issue had been resolved. He said the incident had highlighted the risk of reliance on the systems, and called for communication and connectivity methods to be diversified.

"Combat missions were performed without a (video) feed, battlefield reconnaissance was done with strike (drones)," Brovdi wrote.

open image in gallery Elon Musk looks on during a news conference with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 30, 2025 ( AFP/Getty )

Oleksandr Dmitriev, the founder of OCHI, a Ukrainian system that centralises feeds from thousands of drone crews across the frontline, told Reuters the outage showed that relying on cloud services to command units and relay battlefield drone reconnaissance was a "huge risk".

"If connection to the internet is lost ... the ability to conduct combat operations is practically gone," he said, calling for a move towards local communication systems that are not reliant on the internet.

Although Starlink does not operate in Russia, Ukrainian officials have said that Moscow's troops are also widely using the systems on the frontlines in Ukraine.

Elon Musk’s network apologised for the outage on Thursday night: “The network issue has been resolved, and Starlink service has been restored,” the company’s official X account wrote around 8.15 p.m. ET Thursday. “We understand how important connectivity is and apologize for the disruption.”

Musk reposted the message, having previously apologized for the outage personally and reassuring users that it would only be temporary. “SpaceX will remedy root cause to ensure it doesn’t happen again,” the tech billionaire wrote.