Spain to reduce the standard 40-hour work week for 12.5 million employees
The main trade unions support the proposal
The Spanish government has taken a significant step towards enhancing work-life balance for its citizens by reducing the working week.
A bill approved on Tuesday aims to reduce the standard workweek from 40 hours to 37.5, impacting an estimated 12.5 million workers in the private sector.
This move builds upon existing practices within the civil service and select industries.
The Ministry of Labor anticipates this reduction will yield positive outcomes, boosting productivity and curbing absenteeism.
Vice President and Labor Minister Yolanda Díaz hailed the decision, stating, "Today we are modernizing the world of labor and helping people to be a little happier."
Key sectors expected to be affected include retail, manufacturing, hospitality, and construction. The move signifies a broader effort by the Spanish government to prioritise worker well-being and potentially reshape the landscape of employment within the country.
The parliament, where the left-wing coalition government doesn’t have enough votes, will have to approve the bill for it to come into effect.
The main trade unions support the proposal, unlike the business association.
Sumar, the leftist minority partner of President Pedro Sánchez’s Socialist Party, proposed the bill.
The Catalan nationalist party Junts, an occasional ally of Sánchez’s coalition, expressed concern over what they said were the bill's negative consequences for small companies and the self-employed.
Spain has had a 40-hour workweek since 1983, when it was reduced from 48 hours.