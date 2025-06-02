Two men linked to Glasgow crime gang ‘shot dead by hooded man outside Spanish bar’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two men previously linked to a Glasgow crime gang have been shot dead outside a Spanish bar, according to reports.

Eddie Lyons Jr and Ross Monaghan were named by BBC Scotland as the two men who died after a masked gunman opened fire at Monaghans Bar in Fuengirola, Andalucia, on Saturday.

Mr Monaghan was acquitted of the high-profile gangland murder of Glasgow’s most feared criminal Kevin “Gerbil” Carroll in 2012 - after Carroll was shot dead in an Asda car park in 2010 during a feud between the Lyons and Daniel crime families.

He was accused of Carroll’s murder and of disposing of evidence but was acquitted due to lack of evidence.

Mr Lyons Jr was shot and wounded in an attack in 2006, believed to have been carried out by Carroll.

open image in gallery The men were shot down outside Monaghans Bar in Fuengirola, Andalucía (Google Street View) ( Google Street View )

Spanish police said their deaths pointed to a “settling of scores” related to drug trafficking, according to Spanish newspaper Malaga Hoy.

Residents said it sounded like “rockets were going off” and “everyone in the bar came running out” after they saw a man shooting a gun.

“I just remember seeing the gun. I was in shock and I didn't know how to react. It was a very strange episode,” a resident told the newspaper.

Another added: “We heard more gunshots and everyone came running towards us. Families and children started coming in, and we ducked for anything.”

Spanish police said a hooded man got out of a vehicle and opened fire on two people before fleeing, Malaga Hoy reported.

Monaghans Irish bar is a popular pub on the Spanish seafront and is often visited by British tourists and expats. It was full with football fans watching the Champions League final on Saturday, witnesses said.

The Foreign Office said it had not been approached for any consular assistance but that its staff stood ready to assist any British nationals if required.

The Independent contacted Spanish Policia Nacional for comment.