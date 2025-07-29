Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

This European country now offers both mothers and fathers 17 weeks parental leave

Spain now has one of the most generous parental allowances in Europe

Emma Pinedo
Tuesday 29 July 2025 11:50 EDT
Comments
Parents in Spain will get 17 weeks’ paid leave
Parents in Spain will get 17 weeks’ paid leave (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Spain has unveiled plans to grant both mothers and fathers an additional week of paid leave after a baby, extending one of Europe's most generous parental allowances to 17 weeks.

Notably, Spain and Finland are the only EU countries to offer equal, fully-paid birth leave to both parents.

"Spain is moving towards feminism and equality ... and there will be no turning back. We are looking forward," Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz told a news conference.

"Four out of ten men in our country now take parental leave. And this is a feminist achievement."

Mothers and fathers in Spain will now get 17 weeks full paid parental leave
Mothers and fathers in Spain will now get 17 weeks full paid parental leave (Getty Images)

The government also approved two additional weeks of paid leave, which can be taken until the child reaches the age of eight.

The measure falls short of the 20 weeks' birth leave pledged by the ruling Socialist Party and its far-left junior coalition partner Sumar - which Diaz heads - during the 2023 election campaign.

The scheme still needs the formal approval of parliament.

Hard-left party Podemos, one of the several groups whose votes are needed to pass legislation, has been pushing for more time.

Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's minority government faces challenges securing sufficient votes to pass laws as it balances separate negotiations with various political factions. Diaz said parliamentary groups had "responded well" to the initiative.

Several countries, such as Croatia, Ireland and Bulgaria, offer longer maternity leaves than Spain, but are less generous to fathers.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in