This European country now offers both mothers and fathers 17 weeks parental leave
Spain now has one of the most generous parental allowances in Europe
Spain has unveiled plans to grant both mothers and fathers an additional week of paid leave after a baby, extending one of Europe's most generous parental allowances to 17 weeks.
Notably, Spain and Finland are the only EU countries to offer equal, fully-paid birth leave to both parents.
"Spain is moving towards feminism and equality ... and there will be no turning back. We are looking forward," Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz told a news conference.
"Four out of ten men in our country now take parental leave. And this is a feminist achievement."
The government also approved two additional weeks of paid leave, which can be taken until the child reaches the age of eight.
The measure falls short of the 20 weeks' birth leave pledged by the ruling Socialist Party and its far-left junior coalition partner Sumar - which Diaz heads - during the 2023 election campaign.
The scheme still needs the formal approval of parliament.
Hard-left party Podemos, one of the several groups whose votes are needed to pass legislation, has been pushing for more time.
Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's minority government faces challenges securing sufficient votes to pass laws as it balances separate negotiations with various political factions. Diaz said parliamentary groups had "responded well" to the initiative.
Several countries, such as Croatia, Ireland and Bulgaria, offer longer maternity leaves than Spain, but are less generous to fathers.
