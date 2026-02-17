Europe’s biggest fake-perfume factory busted in huge raid
Customs agents seized materials valued at more than 94 million euros ($111 million)
A major criminal operation, described by authorities as Europe's largest fake perfume factory, has been dismantled by Spanish law enforcement with the assistance of French customs agents, Catalan officials confirmed on Tuesday.
The joint operation, involving Catalan police alongside Spanish and French customs agents, led to the seizure of materials estimated to be worth more than €94 million ($111 million), according to the regional government.
Seven individuals have been arrested in connection with the illicit enterprise, facing charges including belonging to a criminal organisation, smuggling, and patent infringement. Two warehouses, found to be storing a staggering 1.2 million bottles of counterfeit perfumes, were also seized.
According to the regional government, the sophisticated gang replicated scents from over 50 well-known brands. They had amassed raw materials capable of producing 150,000 litres of various fragrances, which were then transported by road across Europe.
Authorities say the investigation is still open and that further arrests could be made.
