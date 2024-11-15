Valencia chief rejects calls to resign over handling of ‘monstrous’ Spain floods

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The leader of Spain's Valencia region has rejected calls for him to resign while defendog his handling of catastrophic floods that killed more than 200 people.

Addressing regional MPs, he said he had done everything possible in the face of a "monstrous avalanche of water that exceeded all weather forecasts". Although he added he would not evade responsibility and sought forgiveness over last month's disaster.

"I am not going to deny failures, it is not possible to do so, nor would it be useful," Carlos Mazon said.

Stricken local residents have been fiercely critical, primarily of local authorities but also of the national government, over their level of preparedness and for failing to sufficiently warn people about the risks of brutal storms on 29 October and the resulting floods.

Mr Mazon repeated a line he has repeatedly used in the wake of the floods – that the body responsible for measuring water flows failed to send sufficient warnings. He promised a public inquiry at the regional assembly into the national and regional governments' handling of the disaster.

open image in gallery Protesters gather in front of the regional parliament building ( REUTERS )

"The best possible effort was made given the situation, with the information available and the resources at hand. Although it is evident that it was not enough," Mr Mazon said.

Dozens of citizens gathered outside the regional assembly, demanding his resignation and chanting "neither forgetting nor forgiving" and "you were eating while others were dying". This referred to a lengthy lunch that Mr Mazon had on the day of the disaster, which lasted until some areas were becoming inundated with water.

Mr Mazon said he did not cancel his agenda that day because the regional official in charge of the emergency services was handling the situation, adding he did not delay any decisions and was kept up to speed throughout the day.

open image in gallery Valencia's regional leader Carlos Mazon ( Reuters )

Residents of Paiporta, one of the suburbs of Valencia affected by the floods, vented their anger against Mr Mazon, the king and queen of Spain and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez during their visit earlier this month, by flinging mud and calling the officials “killers”.

Residents have been critical over what many locals see as late alerts from the authorities about the dangers of the flooding, and then a late response by the emergency services when disaster struck.

Of those who died in Valencia and nearby towns and villages, 190 were Spaniards while 26 were citizens from 11 countries, official data showed on Thursday. Almost half of the dead were people aged 70 years or older.

Emergency workers are still looking for 16 missing people.

