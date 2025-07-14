Airport roof collapses as Spain hit by powerful earthquake

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Spain has been rocked by a 5.5 magnitude earthquake just hours after the country was devastated by flash flooding and heavy rain.

The earthquake hit southern Spain, including popular tourist hotspots Costa del Sol and Alicante, at around 7am on Monday.

In Almeria, an airport roof collapsed after the quake rattled hundreds of towns, with a car showroom also damaged by the tremors.

An airport worker told local media: “We heard some noises one after the other and then a loud bang and a great cloud of dust appeared.

“It was a real scare for us. There were airport workers having their first coffee of the day but luckily no one was injured.”

open image in gallery The earthquake hit southern Spain, including popular tourist hotspots Costa del Sol and Alicante, at around 7am on Monday ( USGS )

Spanish newspaper El País reported that Granada, Malaga and Jaen, along with Murcia, Alicante and Albacete in the east, were among the hardest-hit areas.

In Huercal de Almeria, a Toyota showroom was damaged. A picture showed the ceiling caved in as it was taped off.

The quake came just a day after torrential rain brought chaos to streets, businesses and holiday plans across much of northeastern Spain.

Spain’s weather forecaster AEMET issued severe storm warnings for Huesca, Teruel and Zaragoza, Barcelona, Girona, Lleida and Tarragona, and Castellón.

Near Barcelona, 71 patients were forced to evacuate Penedès Regional Hospital as streets across Catalonia turned to rivers following flash floods on Saturday.

open image in gallery The earthquake came just a day after Spain was battered by heavy rain and flash flooding ( Catalonia Firefighters )

In Cubelles, a town 30 miles from Barcelona, a witness claimed to have seen a woman and child swept away by floodwater after they fell into the swollen Foix river.

Firefighters rushed to searched the river overnight, with underwater units, helicopters and drone teams scouring the area.

At least 155mm of rain fell in Barcelona on Saturday in just two or three hours, according to AEMET. In Navarra, 97mm of rainfall was recorded. Heavy rain was also recorded in Zaragoza and Girona.

Footage showed vehicles trapped under murky water, with some vehicles swept away by rivers flowing down streets.

One video captured cars drifting along the swollen El Cardener river after it burst its banks, while others were seen completely submerged.

Rosa Montserrat Fonoll, mayor of Cubelles, said: “I’ve never seen anything like this in Cubelles”. She added that 200 cubic meters per second flowed through the town.