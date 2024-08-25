Support truly

Prosecutors have revealed the identity of a man accused of carrying out deadly stabbings at a festival in Germany with suspected links to Islamic State.

The Syrian national was named a Issa Al H, omitting his family name because of German privacy laws. The 26-year-old man had turned himself in to police amid a major manhunt following the attack in Solingen, which killed three and injured eight.

German federal prosecutors are investigating the suspect for links to the Islamic State extremist group after they claimed responsibility for Friday’s atrocity, which saw the knifeman aim for victim’s throats.

They are also investigating the man, who had applied for asylum in Germany, on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and dangerous bodily harm in eight cases.

Prosecutors said “due to his radical Islamist convictions” he tried to kill as many people as possible that he considered to be non-believers, stabbing them repeatedly in the neck and upper body.

A woman, 56, and two men, aged 56 and 67, were killed in Friday’s ferocious attack on revellers at a ‘Festival of Diversity’ to celebrate the west German city’s 650th anniversary.

Here’s a look at everything we know so far.

Revellers were celebrating Solingen’s 650-year history at the time of the horrific attack ( EPA )

What has happened so far?

Residents of the western German city of Solingen were enjoying a diversity festival when tragedy struck.

The Festival of Diversity marked the city’s 650th anniversary, and was set to run until Sunday, with several stages in central streets offering live music, cabaret and acrobatics.

But shortly after 9.30pm on Friday evening, witnesses reported to police that someone had attacked people with a knife at a central square, known as the Fronhof.

Phillip Müller, the festival’s organiser, appeared on stage to ask festivalgoers to leave “calmly”.

“Please keep your eyes open, because unfortunately the perpetrator hasn’t been caught,” Mr Müller said.

A woman, 56, and two men, aged 56 and 67, were killed and eight more were injured, including four left fighting for their lives in hospital.

German police instantly launched a manhunt for the perpetrator, who they believed to be working alone.

Police searched overnight and into Saturday, but have still not located the attacker ( DPA )

On Saturday, police detained a 15-year-old boy who was allegedly seen speaking with the suspect moments before. Later the same day a second man was detained at a refugee centre close to the site of the attack.

However late on Saturday, a 26-year-old man handed himself in to police claiming to be the knifeman.

“This person’s involvement in the crime is currently being intensively investigated,” officials said. He was later named by federal prosecutors as Issa Al H.

Meanwhile the Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility for the attack, without providing evidence.

The extremist group said on its news site that the attacker targeted Christians and that as a “soldier of the Islamic State” he carried out the assaults Friday night “to avenge Muslims in Palestine and everywhere”.

The claim could not immediately be verified.

Tributes have been laid near the site of the attack ( AFP via Getty Images )

What do we know about the alleged perpetrator?

The 26-year-old suspect has been named as Issa Al H, omitting his family name because of German privacy laws.

He is suspected of being a member of Islamic State and is being investigated over three counts of murder, attempted murder and dangerous bodily harm in eight cases.

Prosecutors said “due to his radical Islamist convictions” he tried to kill as many people as possible that he considered to be non-believers, stabbing them repeatedly in the neck and upper body.

He was pictured in handcuffs being escorted to the Federal Public Prosecutor in Karlsruhe, Germany, on Sunday.

The man is a Syrian national who had applied for asylum in Germany, according to the Associated Press.

The suspect came from a home for refugees in Solingen that was searched on Saturday, North Rhine-Westphalia’s interior minister, Herbert Reul, said.

A suspect in the mass stabbing at a festival in Solingen, west Germany, was escorted to the Federal Public Prosecutor in Karlsruhe, Germany ( REUTERS )

‘Let’s stand together’ - politicians react to the stabbing

Local, national and international politicians have spoken out to condemn the horrific stabbings.

German chancellor Olaf Scholz wrote on X that the perpetrator must be punished “to the fullest extent of the law”.

He said it was a “terrible” event which had “shocked” him greatly, adding that he will “mourn the victims and stand by their families”.

German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier described it as a “heinous act” and wished those injured “strength and a speedy recovery from all my heart”.

“The perpetrator needs to be brought to justice. Let’s stand together — against hatred and violence,” Mr Steinmeier added.

Tim Kurzbach, the mayor of Solingen, said “our hearts were torn apart” by the violence, which “hardly let any of us sleep”.

"We are working all night, all the time, to organise everything imaginable. Nevertheless, this great pain remains," he said.

German interior minister Nancy Faeser with Herbert Reul (middle), the North-Rhine Westfalia’s interior minister, and Hendrik Wuest (right), the state’s premier ( Reuters )

"I continue to pray and hope that the relatives will find comfort. That the injured and wounded will recover. And I ask you to continue to hope and pray with us here in Solingen.”

Regional interior minister Herbert Reul said you “don’t want to believe what you see here at the crime scene”, while European Commission president and German politician Ursula von der Leyen said she was “deeply shocked by the brutal and insidious attack”.