Slovenians vote in crucial referendum on assisted dying law
Slovenia has once again put the contentious issue of assisted dying to a public vote, with citizens heading to the polls on Sunday for a referendum on a law that would permit terminally ill patients to end their lives.
This follows the small European Union nation’s parliament passing the legislation in July, after a non-binding public consultation last year showed support.
However, opponents successfully gathered over 40,000 signatures, compelling another national vote on the divisive matter. The proposed law grants mentally competent individuals, who face no prospect of recovery or endure unbearable pain, the right to assisted dying. Under its provisions, patients would self-administer lethal medication, subject to approval from two doctors and a mandatory consultation period.
The law does not apply to people with mental illnesses.
Backers include the liberal government of Prime Minister Robert Golob. They have argued that the law gives people a chance to die with dignity and decide themselves how and when to end their suffering.
Opponents include conservative groups, some doctors associations and the Catholic church. They say that the law goes against Slovenia's constitution and that the state should work to provide better palliative care instead.
The law will be rejected if a majority of people who cast ballots vote against, and they represent at least 20% of the 1.7 million eligible voters. Recent opinion polls in Slovenia have shown more people are in favor of the law than oppose it.
If the law remains in place, Slovenia will join several other EU countries that have already passed similar laws, including neighboring Austria and the Netherlands.