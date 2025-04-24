Meet Juanjo: The octogenarian who took up skateboarding in retirement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Juanjo Albizu is sporting a baseball cap, a T-shirt tucked neatly into his sweatpants and elbow pads as he positions his skateboard at the bowl's edge.

The octogenarian grins mischievously, ready for the "drop," as other skaters, clad in baggy streetwear, crane their necks while the sun casts long shadows over the graffiti-covered concrete skate park in northern Spain.

Albizu’s attempt at a gnarly trick draws stares because the athlete is a sight to behold, wheeling around the concrete bowl, having just turned 88.

His skating ritual begins with meticulously clearing the square bowl of pebbles to guarantee a smooth ride for his session.

open image in gallery Juanjo Albizu, 88, rides a bowl in Bilbao in 2024 ( REUTERS/Vincent West )

open image in gallery Albizu takes training session notes next to a bowl at the Etxebarria Skatepark ( REUTERS/Vincent West )

“My bones are special,” he chuckles between sips on a post-workout glass of white wine at his favourite bar in Bilbao's working-class neighbourhood of Begona.

“Though I touch wood.”

open image in gallery Albizu pulls on his elbow pads ahead of a session at a bowl ( REUTERS/Vincent West )

open image in gallery Albizu rides a bowl in Bilbao ( REUTERS/Vincent West )

In a rapidly ageing country, where more than half the population is over 44, the demographic shift is increasingly becoming a topic of national debate.

Economists fret over the welfare state’s sustainability when government data shows there are 137 people aged 64 and older for every 100 under 16.

open image in gallery Albizu poses for a picture next to his car ( REUTERS/Vincent West )

open image in gallery Albizu rides his skateboard in a bowl at the Etxebarria Skatepark in Bilbao ( REUTERS/Vincent West )

But Spain’s generally warm climate is conducive to outdoor activities, and Albizu’s youthful vigour is vindicated by study after study proving the importance of physical exercise in bettering the quality of life and reducing the risk of disease for the elderly.

Twice a week, Albizu takes part in lively English-language exchanges outside the bar. He relishes entertaining listeners with his exploits from the Etxebarria skate park.

open image in gallery Albizu carries his board next to a bowl ( REUTERS/Vincent West )

Albizu took up skateboarding at age 70, partly because it was cheaper than his beloved snow sports.

He finds the extreme sport more than just a way to stay fit, also offering an escape from monotony.

“By breaking the routine, you bring something new to everyday life, and that gives you a sense of rest,” he argues.

open image in gallery Albizu enjoys a cool beer after a skateboarding session at a neighbourhood bar in Bilbao ( REUTERS/Vincent West )

open image in gallery Albizu chats with customers at the Wicklow Arms, where he meets for a weekly session of English conversation classes ( REUTERS/Vincent West )

For other people his age considering taking up skateboarding, he advises doing it little by little.

“Falls here are truly bad, much worse than in the snow. Anyone who does something like this should wear full protection.”