Meet Juanjo: The octogenarian who took up skateboarding in retirement

The 88-year-old started skateboarding at the age of 70, partly because it was cheaper than his beloved snow sports

David Latona
Thursday 24 April 2025 10:19 EDT
Comments
Juanjo Albizu carries his board in a bowl at the Etxebarria Skatepark
Juanjo Albizu is sporting a baseball cap, a T-shirt tucked neatly into his sweatpants and elbow pads as he positions his skateboard at the bowl's edge.

The octogenarian grins mischievously, ready for the "drop," as other skaters, clad in baggy streetwear, crane their necks while the sun casts long shadows over the graffiti-covered concrete skate park in northern Spain.

Albizu’s attempt at a gnarly trick draws stares because the athlete is a sight to behold, wheeling around the concrete bowl, having just turned 88.

His skating ritual begins with meticulously clearing the square bowl of pebbles to guarantee a smooth ride for his session.

Juanjo Albizu, 88, rides a bowl in Bilbao in 2024
Albizu takes training session notes next to a bowl at the Etxebarria Skatepark
“My bones are special,” he chuckles between sips on a post-workout glass of white wine at his favourite bar in Bilbao's working-class neighbourhood of Begona.

“Though I touch wood.”

Albizu pulls on his elbow pads ahead of a session at a bowl
Albizu rides a bowl in Bilbao
In a rapidly ageing country, where more than half the population is over 44, the demographic shift is increasingly becoming a topic of national debate.

Economists fret over the welfare state’s sustainability when government data shows there are 137 people aged 64 and older for every 100 under 16.

Albizu poses for a picture next to his car
Albizu rides his skateboard in a bowl at the Etxebarria Skatepark in Bilbao
But Spain’s generally warm climate is conducive to outdoor activities, and Albizu’s youthful vigour is vindicated by study after study proving the importance of physical exercise in bettering the quality of life and reducing the risk of disease for the elderly.

Twice a week, Albizu takes part in lively English-language exchanges outside the bar. He relishes entertaining listeners with his exploits from the Etxebarria skate park.

Albizu carries his board next to a bowl
Albizu took up skateboarding at age 70, partly because it was cheaper than his beloved snow sports.

He finds the extreme sport more than just a way to stay fit, also offering an escape from monotony.

“By breaking the routine, you bring something new to everyday life, and that gives you a sense of rest,” he argues.

Albizu enjoys a cool beer after a skateboarding session at a neighbourhood bar in Bilbao
Albizu chats with customers at the Wicklow Arms, where he meets for a weekly session of English conversation classes
For other people his age considering taking up skateboarding, he advises doing it little by little.

“Falls here are truly bad, much worse than in the snow. Anyone who does something like this should wear full protection.”

