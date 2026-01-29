Politician convicted for repeatedly shooting at poster of baby Jesus

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Swiss politician has been convicted for shooting a poster featuring an image of the baby Jesus and posting photos online.

Zurich council member Sanija Ameti was given a suspended fine for “disturbing freedom of religion and worship”, the Zurich district court said in its ruling on Wednesday.

Ameti, 33, is an independent who formerly belonged to the Green-Liberal party.

She was given a suspended fine of 3,000 Swiss francs (about £2830), along with a penalty of 500 francs (about £472).

Prosecutors in the case had asked the court for a larger fine.

Swiss public broadcaster RTS reported that Ameti did not speak during the hearing.

Ameti's lawyer and his office did not respond to emailed requests for comment.

open image in gallery Sanija Ameti was given a suspended fine ( Keystone )

In September 2024, Ameti fired a sport pistol at an auction poster that showed details of the work Madonna with Child and the Archangel Michael by 14th-century Italian painter Tommaso del Mazza.

She then posted images to Instagram showing the damage to the poster, including about 13 bullet holes in the face of the baby Jesus and four in the face of his mother, the Virgin Mary.

Those images were later removed.

Ameti apologised and announced her resignation from the Zurich Green-Liberal party on 9 September, but the shootings and posting caused an uproar and she lost her job in public relations.

The national branch of the party also announced that it would initiate expulsion proceedings on the same day.

Kath.ch, the website of the media centre for the Roman Catholic Church in Switzerland, initially said that bishops had condemned the shooting, saying it hurt the sensibilities of many Catholics. Catholic leaders later expressed forgiveness.

Ameti explained she had been practicing shots from about 10 metres (33 feet) and found the poster as “big enough” for a suitable target, and only belatedly realised the religious character of the target.