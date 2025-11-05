French government blocks access to Shein’s website over sex dolls scandal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

France’s government has suspended access to Shein’s online platform, demanding that the fast-fashion giant prove its content adheres to French law.

This follows a controversy over sex dolls with childlike features reportedly found on the company’s website.

The Finance Ministry’s terse statement on Wednesday coincided with the opening of Shein’s first permanent store in Paris, located inside one of the city’s most iconic department stores.

The launch attracted both eager shoppers and protesters, with a small group brandishing anti-Shein signs briefly disrupting the ceremony before being escorted out.

However, the ministry did not specify if its decision would impact the physical store, nor did it elaborate on the reasons for its ruling.

In response, Shein pledged to work with French authorities to “address any concerns swiftly as we have always done and we are seeking dialogue with the authorities and government bodies on this issue".

French authorities have the legal power to order online platforms to remove clearly illegal content such as child pornography within 24 hours. If they fail to comply, authorities can require internet service providers and search engines to block access and delist the site.

Access to and orders from the French version of Shein's website were still possible on Wednesday following the government’s announcement.

Even before the backlash over the sex doll listings, the decision by Shein to launch its first physical store in the heart of France’s fashion capital had faced criticism from environmental groups, Paris City Hall, and France’s ready-to-wear industry.

The retail giant has long drawn criticism over its poor green credentials and labour practices.

Shein said earlier that it has banned all sex doll products, and temporarily removed its adult products category for review.

The company had also announced that it would temporarily suspend listings from independent third-party vendors in its marketplace, and launched an investigation to determine how the dolls listings bypassed its screening measures.

An online petition opposing the Paris opening has surpassed 120,000 signatures, and several dozen protesters camped outside the BHV department store on Wednesday morning. But large crowds of shoppers turned up undeterred.

Ticia Ones, a regular Shein online customer living in Paris, said the main reason she visited the store was the opportunity to see items in person before buying.

“We can see what we order, touch the items, it's a good thing,” she said, adding that the brand's low prices were a strong draw despite the controversy. “I'm not going to comment on the quality, but price is definitely appealing.”

The Société des Grands Magasins (SGM), which owns the BHV Marais department store in downtown Paris, called the sale of the sex dolls unacceptable, but earlier praised Shein for its swift response to defuse the controversy.

The BHV has been going through financial struggles in recent years and the SGM believes the arrival of Shein will help revive business — even as some brands have chosen to leave the store in protest.

“We are proud to have a partner who has spoken out firmly," said Karl-Stéphane Cottendin, the chief operating officer of SGM.

"We are very happy to be opening the boutique.”

Founded in China in 2012 and now based in Singapore, Shein has risen rapidly to become a global fast-fashion giant.

Selling mostly Chinese-made clothes and products at bargain prices, the retailer has drawn criticism over allegations that its supply chains may be tainted by forced labor, including from China’s far-west Xinjiang province, where rights groups say serious human rights abuses were committed by Beijing against members of the ethnic Uyghur group and other Muslim minorities.

Mr Cottendin dismissed those concerns and praised Shein for doing a “tremendous job” to improve its practices.

“Today, it’s a brand that produces under much more legitimate conditions,” he said.

"We ensured that the entire production chain, from manufacturing to delivery, complies strictly with French and European regulations and standards.”