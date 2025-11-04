Serbia looks to fast-track controversial Jared Kushner luxury project

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After signing a 99-year lease deal, Serbia’s parliament began debating a plan to fast-track the development of a controversial luxury compound in Belgrade.

The compound was proposed by the investment company of Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law.

The Serbian authorities and Kushner's U.S.-based Affinity Global Development signed the deal in May 2024, allowing the company to overhaul two buildings that once housed the headquarters of the Yugoslav People's Army.

The project, which would include a hotel, apartments, shops and office spaces, triggered widespread protests among many who see the old headquarters, which were damaged in a 1999 NATO bombing campaign, as a culturally significant tribute to those who died and a monument to Yugoslav-era modernist architecture.

Still, the Serbian government has pushed ahead. In November 2024, it stripped the buildings of their protected cultural heritage label and this week, once the debate on the draft law is over, it will vote on whether to speed up procedures for obtaining construction licences.

Protesters gathering in front of the bomb-damaged former Yugoslav ( AFP via Getty Images )

Lawyers said it was rare for such a specific project to receive this kind of parliamentary attention.

Savo Manojlovic, a legal expert and leader of the opposition Kreni Promeni party, said the draft law "suspends all standards concerning the protection of cultural property". He said he would ask Serbia's Constitutional Court whether the bill was constitutional.

Kushner, who is married to Trump's daughter Ivanka, set up Affinity Global Development after stepping down from his job as a White House aide in 2021. The investment firm did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Serbia's ruling party has said Kushner's project is of vital interest but has not said why.

In an interview on local television, President Aleksandar Vucic said he had demanded that a monument to victims of the NATO bombing be built, adding: "And now they (Affinity Global Development) are building it with their money."

The vote comes at a turbulent time in Serbia.

Vucic has faced a year of large-scale protests triggered by the collapse of a station roof in November 2024 that killed 16 people. Meanwhile, Serbia's sole, Russian-owned oil refinery is under U.S. sanctions, raising concerns about fuel supplies in the Balkan country this winter.