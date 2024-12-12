Man jailed for one of two back-to-back mass shootings that shocked Serbia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A man who gunned down nine people and wounded 12 in one of two back-to-back mass killings last year that shook Serbia has been jailed.

Uros Blazic, 21, took up an automatic rifle on May 4, 2023 and opened fire at multiple locations in two villages outside Belgrade, randomly shooting at young people hanging out on a spring evening.

Blazic was “aware of his actions and their illegality, and with relentless violent behavior” killed and wounded people, judges said.

The carnage came just a day after a teenager using his father’s gun shot and killed nine fellow students and a guard at an elementary school in central Belgrade in what was Serbia’s first ever school shooting.

The parents of the school shooting suspect have gone on trial in Belgrade. The suspect himself was below the age of criminal responsibility and remains in a specialized mental institution.

The killings stunned the country which was used to wars and crisis but where mass shootings were relatively rare. The tragedies later triggered a wave of street protests and a crackdown on widespread illegal gun ownership.Blazic was arrested in central Serbia hours after the shootings in the villages of Dubona and Malo Orasje, just south of Belgrade. The 20-year prison sentence is the maximum permitted under Serbian law for people under 21 years of age. Blazic was 20 when he committed the crime.

Separately, the gunman’s father, Radisa Blazic was also convicted for illegal possession of guns used in the shooting, and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

During his trial, the younger Blazic said he could not explain what prompted him to kill so many people. He said during closing arguments that he had felt victimized but that there could be no justification for what he had done.“I committed hideous acts and I deserve the toughest punishment,” he told the court.

Serbian media have reported that Blazic, who had a police record, was known for violent outbursts and aggressive behavior prior to the shootings.

Parents and relatives of the victims were present in the courtroom in Belgrade as the verdict was read out. Many of them sobbed as they entered the court on Thursday morning, wearing shirts with the images of Blazic’s victims.